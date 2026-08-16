‘Attack On Free Speech’: NLSIU Students Oppose BCI Chief Manan Mishra, CJI Surya Kant At Convocation

NLSIU students and alumni oppose BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and CJI Surya Kant attending their convocation.
Their protest follows the BCI’s brief decision to halt NALSAR graduates’ enrolment after student objections.
Students accuse the BCI of attacking free speech and demand an apology and clarity over authority.
Students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) have objected to Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant attending the university’s convocation.
A joint statement issued on Saturday and signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni set out their opposition.
The protest comes after the BCI on August 13 first halted and then restored within hours the enrolment of the 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. The BCI had frozen the enrolment after NALSAR students objected to the proposed presence of CJI Kant at their convocation.
Attack On Free Speech
The NLSIU students described the BCI’s actions as a direct attack on the constitutional right to free speech.
“The BCI’s actions are, in fact, a direct attack on the fundamental right to free speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution,” the statement said.
Invoking Rabindranath Tagore’s words on academic freedom, the students said the phrase “Where the Mind is Without Fear”, which they see before entering their classrooms, reflects the ethos of law universities.
“We believe that the immortal words of Tagore reflect the ethos of all law universities and that students, faculty, and the administration must act and be encouraged to act according to their conscience and constitutional values, without fear,” they said.
The students also criticised the BCI’s direction to NALSAR to investigate and “separately identify” students and faculty members involved in making the representation.
“The BCI’s direction to NALSAR to investigate and ‘separately identify’ students and faculty members involved in making the representation is nothing less than a witch-hunt,” the statement said.
Authority And Letterhead Protocol
The statement questioned the authority of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to issue unilateral orders, arguing that he does not represent the entire council.
The BCI comprises the Attorney General, the Solicitor General and one member from each State Bar Council, the students said.
They also pointed to the fact that only the second BCI letter stated that it had the council’s approval. This led the students to seek a clear explanation of the protocol governing the chairperson’s use of the official BCI letterhead.
Mishra apologised on Saturday over the enrolment decision. His apology came after CJI Kant criticised the Bar Council.
Demands Of NLSIU Students
The joint statement listed several demands. The students called on the BCI to issue an unconditional apology to the student and faculty community at NALSAR for what they described as an attempt to infringe their fundamental right to free speech and expression.
They also sought an explanation of the protocol governing the BCI chairperson’s use of the official letterhead.
The NLSIU community expressed strong disapproval of Mishra attending its convocation without taking responsibility for his conduct.
The students also expressed solidarity with NALSAR’s request to reconsider the choice of CJI Kant as its chief guest. They said they strongly disapproved of the CJI attending the NLSIU convocation for the same reasons.