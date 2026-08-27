NLSIU Cancels Convocation After Student Objects To CJI Surya Kant’s Presence

NLSIU Bengaluru has cancelled its September 12 convocation, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.
The decision comes amid student and alumni opposition to the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
The university will confer degrees in absentia, with students able to collect certificates or receive them by courier.
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation scheduled for September 12, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, amid opposition from students and alumni to the proposed attendance of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
In a notice issued to graduating students on August 27, the university said it would not be able to hold the ceremony despite its “collective best efforts”.
“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation. All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies,” the notice said.
The university had informed students on August 3 that the convocation was scheduled for September 12.
Students To Receive Degree In Absentia
NLSIU said the cancellation of the ceremony would not affect the conferral of degrees. Graduating students will receive their degrees in absentia, subject to approval from the university’s Governing Bodies.
Students will also be given the option of receiving their certificates by courier or collecting them from the campus. The university said it would share a form and further instructions on August 27 for students to select their preferred option.
Students, Alumni Had Objected To Invitees
The decision follows opposition from more than 700 NLSIU students and alumni to the proposed presence of Mishra and CJI Surya Kant at the convocation.
A statement signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni also sought an unconditional apology from the BCI to the student and faculty community of NALSAR University of Law, Bar and Bench reported.
Bar and Bench's sources reveal that CJI Surya Kant had engaged in a 90-minute long dialogue with NLSIU students to understand their issues.
Students' objection comes after the BCI, on August 13, briefly halted the enrolment of its graduating batch and restored it within hours after students and faculty objected to the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation. The NLSIU statement criticised the BCI’s direction to NALSAR to identify students and faculty involved in the campaign, calling it “nothing less than a witch-hunt”.
It also questioned the participation of senior office-holders in university convocations amid the controversy.
“A University Convocation is a monumental event in a student’s academic life meant to celebrate years of hard work and perseverance,” the statement said.
It added that inviting officials “towards whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension” to confer degrees was “offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles.”