Nepal Floods: Govt Asks States, UTs To Share Details Of Missing Nationals

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to share details of Indians reported missing after severe flash floods in Nepal to help streamline communication and assist efforts to contact their families.
As floodwaters threaten to flow downstream into the Gandak, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain on alert, with NDRF teams deployed and additional personnel on standby.
Over 1,000 people are reported missing after severe flash floods hit Nepal's districts bordering Tibet on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Reports indicate that more than 300 of the missing individuals are Indian nationals. The missing Indians include tourists travelling to Kailash Mansarovar and labourers working at the Trishuli hydropower project.
India's Ministry of External Affairs is directing Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories to coordinate the collection and transmission of missing persons' details.
The information requested includes names, contact numbers and other details of people in the affected area. This data will be shared privately with authorities.
An official said the Ministry of External Affairs will use the gathered data to streamline communication, contact families and support efforts to establish contact with those missing.
Flood Alerts Issued
Flood alerts have been issued in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to swelling waters expected to flow downstream into the Gandak river. The National Disaster Response Force has advised local authorities along the India-Nepal border and the Gandak river to monitor the situation closely.
Two National Disaster Response Force teams are deployed to Bihar's West Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts. One additional team was sent to Uttar Pradesh's vulnerable Kushinagar district.
A total of nine rescue teams are currently active in Bihar, while 11 are deployed in Uttar Pradesh. Additional personnel remain on standby. A disaster response advisory stated a rise in water levels was recorded at Furke Khola in Nepal, located approximately 160 km from the Indian border.