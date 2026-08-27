Six Months Into the Iran War: How The Conflict Has Changed Iran, US Politics And The West Asia

The war has lasted far longer than President Donald Trump initially predicted. Trump had said the conflict would be over in four weeks and later called it a “little excursion”. Iran has not surrendered, the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted and there is still no clear path to ending the conflict. Washington is now returning to economic pressure after apparently recognising that further military strikes may not force concessions from Tehran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told allies that the US is unlikely to launch new attacks “for the time being”.