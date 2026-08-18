Trump Approval Falls To 33%, Lowest Of Presidency, Ahead Of US Midterm Elections

“So for you to pay a tiny little bit more for your gasoline, just remember you're doing it so that a very evil country cannot have a country really it's the number one state sponsor of terror in the world. We don't want to have them have a nuclear weapon. So remember that when you have to pay a little bit more, you're at $4. It's okay. I mean, it's I'll never apologize. I did the right thing,” he said.