Trump Approval Falls To 33%, Lowest Of Presidency, Ahead Of US Midterm Elections

Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 33%, the lowest of his presidency, while 64% disapprove of his performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
80% of Americans expect the US-Iran conflict to continue for an extended period, with only around one in five saying the war is worth the cost.
The slump comes ahead of the November midterm elections, with Trump’s weakening support and voter concerns over inflation, fuel prices and the Iran war posing a challenge for Republicans defending their congressional majorities.
US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33%, the lowest level of his presidency, as growing concerns over the prolonged war with Iran and its economic fallout weigh on Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey also found that 64% of Americans disapproved of Trump's performance, while 80% expected US involvement in the Iran conflict to continue for an extended period.
The sharp decline comes amid growing public dissatisfaction with the administration's current trajectory. Voters are increasingly questioning the overall direction and performance of the government.
Trump Approval Falls As Iran War Concerns Rise
The survey data exposes a measurable drop in backing from political allies. Approval among self-identified Republicans dropped to 70%, down from 78% in the previous month's survey. Non-affiliated voters have also withdrawn their backing. Independent approval fell to 25%, while Democratic approval remained low at 10%. The poll, conducted from Friday through Monday, found that 33 percent of 1,166 respondents approved of the job Trump is doing, while 64 percent disapproved. The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
What Does Trump’s Approval Rating Mean For Midterm Elections?
With less than three months until November’s midterm elections, an earlier nationwide poll conducted by Focaldata found that more than 53 per cent of registered voters said their finances had deteriorated since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, as per Financial Times.
Almost 57 per cent of independents and nearly a quarter of self-identified Republicans also felt worse off under Trump.
The findings underscore the uphill battle Trump and his Republican Party face heading into November, as the public sours on the president’s war in Iran, which has driven up borrowing costs and prices for petrol and consumer goods.
Earlier on August 14, Trump defended Washington's military action against Iran, saying the US strikes prevented Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Trump said Iran would have obtained a nuclear weapon had the US not used B-2 bombers to strike the country, and insisted that Tehran would never be allowed to develop one.
He also acknowledged that Americans could face higher gasoline prices as a consequence of the conflict, but said the cost was justified to prevent Iran, which he described as the world's “number one state sponsor of terror”, from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Trump claimed Iran would have obtained a nuclear weapon if the US had not attacked. He specifically credited the B-2 bomber strikes with preventing that outcome.
“We can't let Iran keep going. They would have had a nuclear if we didn't hit the B2 bombers. If we didn't hit them, you would have had a nuclear weapon and it would have been a very sad day for this country and for the entire world. They're never going to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
“So for you to pay a tiny little bit more for your gasoline, just remember you're doing it so that a very evil country cannot have a country really it's the number one state sponsor of terror in the world. We don't want to have them have a nuclear weapon. So remember that when you have to pay a little bit more, you're at $4. It's okay. I mean, it's I'll never apologize. I did the right thing,” he said.