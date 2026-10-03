Flydubai Suspect Hamam Al-Hammami’s Social Media Had Al-Qaeda Images: What We Know

Al-Qaeda images appeared in videos on social media accounts linked to Flydubai suspect Hamam al-Hammami.
The posts included images of Ayman al-Zawahiri and al-Qaeda loyalist Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi.
Authorities are investigating al-Hammami’s background, motives and possible extremist connections.
Images of former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and al-Qaeda loyalist Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi appeared in videos on social media accounts linked to Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, CNN reported, as authorities investigate his background and possible extremist connections.
The material included cockpit footage showing Israeli aircraft and photographs of al-Zawahiri, who led al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden, and al-Balawi, a Jordanian doctor loyal to the group who carried out a 2009 suicide bombing at a CIA base in Afghanistan. Nine people were killed in that attack, including seven CIA officers and contractors.
Two posts appeared in quick succession on a LinkedIn profile bearing al-Hammami’s name, about nine hours after the September 30 Flydubai incident. But CNN reported that it was unclear who had published the posts or whether they had been scheduled in advance. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that the LinkedIn profile belonged to al-Hammami.
Al-Qaeda Figures Appeared In Cockpit Video
The first LinkedIn post contained several clips filmed inside the cockpit of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft. CNN said it geolocated one clip to Dubai International Airport, where an aircraft belonging to Israeli airline El Al was visible.
The cockpit display in another part of the footage showed flight number OMA624 and the date October 11, 2023. CNN noted that OMA624 typically operates between Dubai and Muscat and that the date matched the period when al-Hammami worked for Oman Air.
Other footage showed aircraft belonging to El Al and Arkia, another Israeli airline.
The video ended with photographs of al-Zawahiri and al-Balawi. Al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda leader and remained in that position until his death in 2022. Al-Balawi carried out the 2009 suicide bombing at a CIA base in Afghanistan, killing nine people, including seven CIA officers and contractors.
CNN reported that the same two videos were also posted on an Instagram account bearing al-Hammami’s name and photographs. The LinkedIn and Instagram accounts have since been deleted.
Second Post Featured Mecca, Medina And Jerusalem
A second post on the LinkedIn account contained an AI-generated image depicting Islam’s three holiest sites in Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem, according to CNN.
A poem accompanying the image referred to rejecting humiliation, not fearing death and defending one's dignity.
The post appeared at roughly the same time as the cockpit video, about nine hours after the Flydubai incident. However, CNN said it could not establish who had uploaded either post or whether the material had been scheduled beforehand.
CNN also reported that the profile showed seven years of employment at Oman Air before he left the airline in February 2025.
Earlier Concerns Over His Extremist Views
CNN reported that two sources familiar with the matter said al-Hammami was removed from a previous job at Oman Air following concerns about his extremist views. A regional diplomatic source told CNN he was removed from flight training and given another role.
ABC News, citing senior intelligence and law enforcement officials, separately reported that al-Hammami had been identified as a security risk while training as a co-pilot at Oman Air and had been suspended from flying. The officials said he was found with extremist material during that period.
The accounts differ in some details, but they point to earlier concerns about his suitability to fly. Those reports remain allegations from sources cited by the news organisations and do not, on their own, establish why he attacked the Flydubai captain.
UAE Investigates Attempted ‘Terrorist’ Attack
The UAE prosecutor general has described the incident as an attempted “terrorist” attack. Reuters reported that the prosecutor general said al-Hammami attacked the captain inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.
The UAE prosecutor general said investigators were examining the circumstances of the incident, al-Hammami’s motives and possible connections, along with physical and digital evidence.
AP reported that security agencies from four regional countries were working to establish al-Hammami’s motives, with assistance from the United States and other Western governments.
Authorities have not publicly established a direct organisational connection between al-Hammami and al-Qaeda. Nor has the appearance of al-Qaeda figures in posts on accounts linked to him established that the group directed, supported or had prior knowledge of the cockpit attack.