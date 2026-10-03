Who Is Hamam Al-Hammami? What We Know About Flydubai Co-Pilot Accused Of Attacking Captain Smit Machchhar

Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, has been identified by as the accused co-pilot.
Reports say he previously worked with Oman Air and was removed from pilot training after concerns about radical views.
The motive remains under investigation, with UAE, Israeli and Saudi authorities examining possible radicalisation.
The Flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and attempting to crash a passenger aircraft has been identified by multiple media reports as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national. Details about his background have emerged as investigators in the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia examine the September 30 cockpit attack and try to establish his motive.
The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar while Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The captain, despite suffering multiple stab wounds, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and overpower the attacker. Two off-duty pilots aboard the aircraft then helped take control before the plane made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The aircraft was carrying 174 people. No passenger was seriously injured.
Who Is Hamam Al-Hammami?
Reports citing sources familiar with the investigation identify the suspect as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani citizen. CBS News initially reported on October 2 that his identity had not been publicly confirmed, while later reports identified him by name.
According to CBS News, an Omani official said the man was born in Oman and currently holds Omani citizenship. Sources cited by the outlet said his mother is Syrian and his father Omani, and that he spent much of his life outside Oman.
Al-Hammami reportedly worked for Oman Air and entered pilot training. Sources cited by CBS said Omani authorities discovered that he had been visiting websites considered radical, following which he was moved to an office role. He subsequently left the airline around 2024, according to the report.
CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, separately reported that he had been removed from a role at Oman’s national airline following concerns about alleged extremist views. According to those reports, he was taken out of pilot training but was subsequently given another role.
Reports have also alleged that he spent considerable time outside Oman, including in Syria, before moving to the UAE. These accounts are based on sources cited by news organisations and have not been publicly established by investigators.
There have also been reports about material allegedly posted on social media, including a video involving El Al aircraft in Dubai and an image of former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. The significance of any such material remains part of the investigation.
Why Did The Co-Pilot Attack The Captain?
The motive behind the alleged attack remains unknown.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said investigators believe the co-pilot underwent Islamist radicalisation and that he appeared intent on crashing the aircraft with its passengers. Netanyahu has also described the incident as resembling a suicide attempt.
Netanyahu said the authorities were investigating whether the attacker had acted alone or had been “dispatched” by someone else. Israeli officials have also been examining whether the incident was a planned terrorist attack.
US President Donald Trump separately suggested that the co-pilot could be linked to Iran, saying the assessment was “based on what I'm hearing”. Netanyahu, however, said it was too early to establish Iranian involvement. CBS News reported that no further details were provided to support Trump's suggestion.
Reuters reported that the UAE is leading the investigation, with Israeli and Saudi authorities also involved. Investigators are examining the suspect's background, possible radicalisation, whether he acted alone and whether the attack was premeditated.
The suspect was initially detained in Saudi Arabia and was subsequently transferred to the UAE for questioning, according to Israeli officials cited by CBS and Reuters.
For now, the circumstances that led to the cockpit attack and the co-pilot's precise motive have not been conclusively established.