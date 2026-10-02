UAE Calls Flydubai Attack Terrorist Act, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar

A senior UAE official called the Flydubai cockpit attack on Flight FZ1073 a terrorist act
Indian captain Smit Machchhar was praised for his actions during the mid-air crisis
The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was diverted and made a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
A senior UAE official on Friday described the attack aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 as a “terrorist act” and praised Indian captain Smit Machchhar for his response during the mid-air emergency, AFP reported. Machchhar was hurt in the incident before the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar in the cockpit on Wednesday. The aircraft later landed safely in Tabuk, preventing what the official described as a potential disaster.
The UAE comments came as investigators in the UAE and Saudi Arabia examined the circumstances and motive behind the incident. The UAE probe is looking at whether the episode involved terrorist activity, prior planning or direction.
Flight Path Details
The flight carried 174 passengers and eight crew members. It left Dubai International Airport at 03:05 GMT on Wednesday for Tel Aviv.
Flight-tracking data showed the Boeing 737 Max 8 began descending from about 34,000 feet at 05:21. The aircraft dropped to around 16,600 feet within a short time before climbing again.
It then fell further. At 05:24, the jet descended to about 15,000 feet, its lowest recorded altitude during the journey, and stayed around that level as the crew handled the emergency.
The aircraft first transmitted the 7700 emergency code at 05:28 near the Saudi-Jordanian border. Seven minutes later, it switched to squawk 7500, the transponder code for unlawful interference, which stayed active for nearly an hour.
The route then changed sharply. The aircraft turned west at about 05:42, briefly entered Jordanian airspace and then made a 180-degree turn toward Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
The general emergency code 7700 was transmitted again at 06:28, replacing the unlawful-interference signal. The plane approached Tabuk Airport at about 06:58 and made a safe emergency landing.
Investigations Under Way
The UAE Attorney-General has formed a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the incident. Saudi authorities have also opened a separate inquiry.
The UAE investigation will examine whether the attack involved terrorist activity, prior planning or direction. Authorities are also looking into the circumstances and motive behind the incident.
Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said its first findings showed the co-pilot assaulted the captain, injuring both men. UAE authorities have asked the public to stick to official updates and not spread unverified claims while the probe continues.
Captain's Recovery Details
Machchhar, an Indian national, suffered serious injuries and is recovering in hospital. He later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed.
He described how he managed to open the cockpit door after being attacked. That allowed passengers and crew members to intervene and help restrain the attacker.
All passengers and crew survived. After doctors cleared them, the captain and co-pilot were flown to the UAE with an Emirati security team escorting them.