UAE Probes Flydubai Flight Incident, Reviews Possible Terror Link

UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to examine the Flydubai case
The probe will assess the circumstances, causes and motives behind the cockpit incident on flight FZ1073
Authorities will also review whether there was any possible link to terrorist activity, intent, prior planning or direction
The United Arab Emirates has launched an investigation into the incident on flydubai flight FZ1073, after the Dubai-Tel Aviv service was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi had ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to examine the case.
The ministry stated that the probe will look at the circumstances, causes and motives behind the incident. It will also review whether there was any possible link to terrorist activity or intent, and whether there was prior planning or direction. The ministry did not state that the incident was terrorism-related. It said only that this was one line of inquiry.
The move follows flydubai’s confirmation that an altercation took place on the flight deck during the journey from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv. The airline stated that crew members travelling on board intervened and secured the aircraft, which later landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
Cockpit Altercation Details
The Times of India reported that an altercation took place in the cockpit. The report said the confrontation involved the pilots on board flight FZ1073.
The flight had departed from Dubai International Airport for Tel Aviv when it was diverted to Saudi Arabia. Flydubai stated that the incident happened on the flight deck and that crew members travelling on board stepped in after the confrontation.
That intervention secured the aircraft. The plane then landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, according to the airline and the UAE authorities.
Jurisdiction And Cooperation
The UAE says it has legal authority over the case. The Foreign Ministry stated that the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag, which brings the matter under UAE law.
That legal position means UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft even when they take place outside UAE territory, the ministry stated. On that basis, it said UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident.
The ministry also thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and for handling the aircraft after it diverted to Tabuk. It urged the public and the media to rely on official information and avoid speculation or unverified reports while the investigation continues.
Saudi And Israeli Accounts
Saudi Arabia will conduct the initial investigation into the Omani co-pilot accused of trying to crash the flight before handing him over to the UAE.
An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that Israel expects more significant findings from the Emirati investigation after the Saudi probe is completed. The same report described the alleged attack as targeting Indian captain Smit Machchhar during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Machchhar was injured but managed to open the cockpit door, the report said. Three Israeli passengers then helped subdue the attacker, while two additional pilots on board took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.
"The ministry noted that the investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction," the ministry stated.