Neeru Dhanda And Kynan Chenai Shoot Record 34 To Win Trap Mixed Team Gold At Asian Games 2026

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Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai scripted a glorious chapter in Indian shooting history at the Asian Games 2026, holding their nerve under immense pressure to clinch the gold medal in the trap mixed team event. Having scraped into the medal round from fourth place after a tense qualification phase, the Indian duo completely transformed their rhythm when it mattered most. In the gold-medal match, Neeru and Kynan put on a textbook exhibition of precision and composure, breaking targets with ruthless consistency. They finished with a stellar, record-breaking score of 34 points, narrowly edging out the seasoned Qatari pair, who claimed silver with 32 points, while China rounded off the podium with the bronze. This monumental victory capped off an unforgettable campaign for Neeru Dhanda, who secured her second gold medal of the Games. Together, she and Kynan delivered a masterclass in teamwork to etch their names into the history books.

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Asian games 2026 trap mixed team shooting
Gold medallist India's Neeru Dhanda, left, and Kynan Chenai pose for photographers during the medal ceremony after the trap mixed team shooting event at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Asian games 2026 trap mixed team shooting
Gold medallist India's Neeru Dhanda, left, and Kynan Chenai during the medal ceremony after the trap mixed team shooting event at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Indian shooters celebrate historic trap mixed team
Gold medallist India's Neeru Dhanda, left, and Kynan Chenai celebrate during the medal ceremony after the trap mixed team shooting event at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India first ever gold medal in trap mixed team Asian Games
India's Neeru Dhanda, right, and Kynan Chenai celebrate after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Neeru Dhanda Kynan Chenai break Asian record shooting
India's Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai celebrate with others after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Asian Games 2026 India shooting gold medal images
India's Neeru Dhanda, left, and Kynan Chenai celebrate after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Neeru Dhanda Kynan Chenai trap shooting gold photos
India's Kynan Chenai celebrates after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India trap mixed team gold medal photos Asian Games
India's Kynan Chenai competes during the trap mixed team shooting event at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Neeru Dhanda Kynan Chenai Asian Games 2026
India's Neeru Dhanda, right, and Kynan Chenai celebrate after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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