Neeru Dhanda And Kynan Chenai Shoot Record 34 To Win Trap Mixed Team Gold At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 October 2026 4:32 pm

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai scripted a glorious chapter in Indian shooting history at the Asian Games 2026, holding their nerve under immense pressure to clinch the gold medal in the trap mixed team event. Having scraped into the medal round from fourth place after a tense qualification phase, the Indian duo completely transformed their rhythm when it mattered most. In the gold-medal match, Neeru and Kynan put on a textbook exhibition of precision and composure, breaking targets with ruthless consistency. They finished with a stellar, record-breaking score of 34 points, narrowly edging out the seasoned Qatari pair, who claimed silver with 32 points, while China rounded off the podium with the bronze. This monumental victory capped off an unforgettable campaign for Neeru Dhanda, who secured her second gold medal of the Games. Together, she and Kynan delivered a masterclass in teamwork to etch their names into the history books.