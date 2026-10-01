Asian Games 2026: Double Delight for India As Men’s And Women’s Hockey Teams Reach Finals For First Time Since 1998

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India’s men and women hockey teams reached the Asian Games finals for the first time since 1998, with the men beating Pakistan 4-3 in a dramatic semi-final on Thursday and the women defeating South Korea on Wednesday, September 30. India now have a chance at two gold medals, with China awaiting in the women’s final.

image Prefer on Google
Asian Games 2026
Asian Games 2026: Deepika Sehrawat Makes History With Nine Goals As India Hammer Thailand 20-1 In Women's Hockey Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
Summary of this article

  • India’s men and women hockey teams have entered the Asian Games finals

  • The twin qualification comes for the first time since the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games

  • India’s women defeated South Korea and will face China in the summit clash

  • The men will play the winner of Malaysia vs South Korea for gold on October 3

The men's team secured their spot in dramatic fashion on Thursday, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 4–3 in a pulsating semi-final. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a crucial brace, before Abhishek sealed the match with a winning field goal in the final minute.

Their thrilling victory follows the women's team's stellar performance on Wednesday, September 30, where they defeated South Korea to punch their ticket to the summit clash. With both squads now competing for golden glory, India have a rare chance to sweep the hockey finals.

It is a historic moment for Indian hockey, as both the men's and women's teams have booked their places in the finals at the Asian Games for the first time since 1998.

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 13: India Beat Pakistan To Reach Hockey Final; Nitesh Wins Silver In Greco-Roman 97kg

By Minal Tomar

In 1998, India's men's team defeated Japan 3–1 in the semi-finals and faced South Korea in the gold medal match.

The match between the two teams went down to the wire as the scores were level at 1–1 in regulation time, before India won on penalty corners. That was also only the second gold medal for the men's team at the Asian Games.

Related Content
India National Hockey Team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match against South Korea. - X | Hockey India
India Women's Table Tennis Team at the World Table Tennis Championships 2024, Busan. - (Photo: X|@India_AllSports)
Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. - File Photo
India Men's Junior Hockey Team - | Photo: X/@hockeyindia

However, the women's team couldn't replicate the success of the men's team in 1998, as they lost against South Korea 2–1 and settled for a silver medal.

India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Final

By Outlook Sports Desk

Who will India's men's and women's teams face in the finals?

The women's team are set to face China in the summit clash, while the men's team still await their opponent, as Malaysia and South Korea will square off in the second semi-final. The winner of the match will face India on October 3. Meanwhile, the loser will face Pakistan for the bronze medal on the same day.

What is India's record in the finals at the Asian Games?

India's men's team have a better record in the finals at the Asian Games, as the team have reached the summit clash a total of 13 times.

The men's team have won the gold medal four times, including a win in the 2022 edition; they had to settle for silver nine times.

The women's team have made it to the finals three times, winning only one gold medal in 1982. India lost the finals in 1998 and 2018 to settle for silver. Now, they have a chance to bring glory once again.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories