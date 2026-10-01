Asian Games 2026: Double Delight for India As Men’s And Women’s Hockey Teams Reach Finals For First Time Since 1998

India’s men and women hockey teams have entered the Asian Games finals
The twin qualification comes for the first time since the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games
India’s women defeated South Korea and will face China in the summit clash
The men will play the winner of Malaysia vs South Korea for gold on October 3
The men's team secured their spot in dramatic fashion on Thursday, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 4–3 in a pulsating semi-final. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a crucial brace, before Abhishek sealed the match with a winning field goal in the final minute.
Their thrilling victory follows the women's team's stellar performance on Wednesday, September 30, where they defeated South Korea to punch their ticket to the summit clash. With both squads now competing for golden glory, India have a rare chance to sweep the hockey finals.
It is a historic moment for Indian hockey, as both the men's and women's teams have booked their places in the finals at the Asian Games for the first time since 1998.
In 1998, India's men's team defeated Japan 3–1 in the semi-finals and faced South Korea in the gold medal match.
The match between the two teams went down to the wire as the scores were level at 1–1 in regulation time, before India won on penalty corners. That was also only the second gold medal for the men's team at the Asian Games.
However, the women's team couldn't replicate the success of the men's team in 1998, as they lost against South Korea 2–1 and settled for a silver medal.
Who will India's men's and women's teams face in the finals?
The women's team are set to face China in the summit clash, while the men's team still await their opponent, as Malaysia and South Korea will square off in the second semi-final. The winner of the match will face India on October 3. Meanwhile, the loser will face Pakistan for the bronze medal on the same day.
What is India's record in the finals at the Asian Games?
India's men's team have a better record in the finals at the Asian Games, as the team have reached the summit clash a total of 13 times.
The men's team have won the gold medal four times, including a win in the 2022 edition; they had to settle for silver nine times.
The women's team have made it to the finals three times, winning only one gold medal in 1982. India lost the finals in 1998 and 2018 to settle for silver. Now, they have a chance to bring glory once again.