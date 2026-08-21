India’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Schedule: When Will Indian Men’s And Women’s Teams Play Next?

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India’s Hockey World Cup 2026 second round introduces a new crossover pool format, with the Indian men’s and women’s teams facing fresh challenges on their route to the semifinals. Check the new format, India’s pools, opponents and complete second-round schedule here

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India’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Schedule: When Will Indian Men’s Women’s Teams Play Next?
India’s men’s and women’s teams have reached the second round of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Summary of this article

  • India’s men’s and women’s teams have reached the second round of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

  • India’s men will face the Netherlands on August 22 and Argentina on August 24

  • India’s women will face the Netherlands on August 21 and Australia on August 23, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals

India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have both advanced to the second round of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, keeping their respective semifinal hopes alive.

While the Harmanpreet Singh-led men finished second in Pool D, the Salima Tete-led women also secured second place in their pool.

The second round brings a tougher challenge for both teams, with India now grouped alongside two strong opponents in Pool E. Under the new World Cup format, only the top two teams from each second-round pool will progress to the semifinals.

The Indian men will face the Netherlands and Argentina, while the women will take on the Netherlands and Australia. Both teams will have little room for error, with their results in these two matches determining whether they make the last four.

India Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Second-Round Schedule

India secured its place in the second round after a crucial 5-3 victory over arch-rival Pakistan, finishing second in Pool D. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now face the Netherlands and Argentina in Pool E.

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The Netherlands are among the strongest sides in the tournament, while Argentina will also pose a stern challenge. India will need to finish in the top two in Pool E to reach the semifinals.

Men’s Pool E Standings

TeamMatchesWonDrawnLostGoals ScoredGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
England110042+23
Netherlands110031+23
India100124-20
Argentina100113-20

India Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Fixtures

  • Netherlands vs India - Saturday, August 22, 7:30 PM IST, Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

  • Argentina vs India - Monday, August 24, 6:15 PM IST, Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Second-Round Schedule

India entered the second round after finishing second in Pool D. The Salima Tete-led side confirmed its progression with a 0-0 draw against England in its final pool match.

India has been placed in Pool E alongside the Netherlands and Australia. With only the top two teams moving into the semifinals, the Indian women will need strong results in both matches to keep their title hopes alive.

TeamMatchesWonDrawnLostGoals ScoredGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Netherlands110042+23
China10102201
India10102201
Australia100124-20

India Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Fixtures

  • Netherlands vs India - Friday, August 21, 9:30 PM IST, Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen.

  • Australia vs India - Sunday, August 23, 10:30 PM IST, Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioStar app.

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