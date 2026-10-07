IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Joins Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav In Elite List With T20I Ton - Check Records

Shreyas Iyer smashed a 42-ball century to become the third India captain to score a T20I hundred
His unbeaten 102 off 43 balls included 10 fours and six sixes against West Indies in Lucknow
Iyer's century is joint-sixth fastest by an Indian in T20Is, with Abhishek Sharma holding the record at 30 balls
Shreyas Iyer produced a record-breaking knock on Tuesday, October 6, as he became only the third India captain to hit a century in men’s T20Is.
Iyer reached the landmark in 42 balls during the first T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
His innings featured 10 fours and six sixes as India completed the chase. Iyer also stitched together an unbeaten 137-run partnership from 67 balls with Ishan Kishan for the third wicket. Kishan contributed 37 not out off 27 balls.
The century was Iyer’s first in T20Is for India and moved him into an elite group of captains who have reached three figures in the format. Rohit Sharma remains the leading India captain in this list with three T20I centuries, while Suryakumar Yadav has one.
Highest T20I Scores By India Captains
Rohit Sharma - 121* off 69 balls vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, January 17, 2024
Rohit Sharma - 118 off 43 balls vs Sri Lanka, Indore, December 22, 2017
Rohit Sharma - 111* off 61 balls vs West Indies, Lucknow, November 6, 2018
Shreyas Iyer - 102* off 43 balls vs West Indies, Lucknow, October 6, 2026
Suryakumar Yadav - 100 off 56 balls vs South Africa, Johannesburg, December 14, 2023
Rohit Still Holds Fastest Century Record
While Iyer's 42-ball hundred placed him among India's quickest T20I centurions, Rohit Sharma continues to hold the record for the fastest century by an India captain.
Rohit needed only 35 deliveries to reach three figures against Sri Lanka in Indore on December 22, 2017. He eventually scored 118 from 43 balls in that innings.
Iyer's effort is now joint-sixth on India's list of fastest T20I centuries. Abhishek Sharma sits at the top after reaching his century in only 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi on September 17, 2026.
Fastest T20I Centuries For India
Abhishek Sharma - 30 balls vs Afghanistan, Delhi, September 17, 2026
Rohit Sharma - 35 balls vs Sri Lanka, Indore, December 22, 2017
Abhishek Sharma - 37 balls vs England, Mumbai (WS), February 2, 2025
Sanju Samson - 40 balls vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, October 12, 2024
Tilak Varma - 41 balls vs South Africa, Johannesburg, November 15, 2024
Ishan Kishan - 42 balls vs New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram, January 31, 2026
Shreyas Iyer - 42 balls vs West Indies, Lucknow, October 6, 2026
Iyer's Previous T20I Best
The Lucknow innings marked a significant jump from Iyer's previous highest score in T20Is.
Before Tuesday's match, his best score in the format for India was an unbeaten 80 against England in Bristol on July 9, 2026. Iyer struck four fours and five sixes in that innings, but India eventually lost the match at the County Ground.
His unbeaten 102 in Lucknow has now surpassed that effort and also delivered Iyer his maiden T20I century for India.