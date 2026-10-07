IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Joins Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav In Elite List With T20I Ton - Check Records

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Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Shreyas Iyer smashed a 42-ball century against West Indies in Lucknow to become the third India captain to score a T20I hundred. His unbeaten 102 off 43 balls featured 10 fours and six sixes, with the knock ranking joint-sixth among India's fastest T20I centuries

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IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Joins Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav In Elite List T20I Ton - Check Records
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer smashed a 42-ball century to become the third India captain to score a T20I hundred

  • His unbeaten 102 off 43 balls included 10 fours and six sixes against West Indies in Lucknow

  • Iyer's century is joint-sixth fastest by an Indian in T20Is, with Abhishek Sharma holding the record at 30 balls

Shreyas Iyer produced a record-breaking knock on Tuesday, October 6, as he became only the third India captain to hit a century in men’s T20Is.

Iyer reached the landmark in 42 balls during the first T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Batting at No. 3 while chasing 172, the India captain finished unbeaten on 102 off 43 deliveries.

His innings featured 10 fours and six sixes as India completed the chase. Iyer also stitched together an unbeaten 137-run partnership from 67 balls with Ishan Kishan for the third wicket. Kishan contributed 37 not out off 27 balls.

The century was Iyer’s first in T20Is for India and moved him into an elite group of captains who have reached three figures in the format. Rohit Sharma remains the leading India captain in this list with three T20I centuries, while Suryakumar Yadav has one.

Related Content
Shreyas Iyer celebrating after smashing his maiden T20I century during India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow - X/BCCI
Shreyas Iyer Dureing The Match Against West Indies On October 6, In Lucknow - | Photo: X/BCCI
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

Highest T20I Scores By India Captains

  • Rohit Sharma - 121* off 69 balls vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, January 17, 2024

  • Rohit Sharma - 118 off 43 balls vs Sri Lanka, Indore, December 22, 2017

  • Rohit Sharma - 111* off 61 balls vs West Indies, Lucknow, November 6, 2018

  • Shreyas Iyer - 102* off 43 balls vs West Indies, Lucknow, October 6, 2026

  • Suryakumar Yadav - 100 off 56 balls vs South Africa, Johannesburg, December 14, 2023

Rohit Still Holds Fastest Century Record

While Iyer's 42-ball hundred placed him among India's quickest T20I centurions, Rohit Sharma continues to hold the record for the fastest century by an India captain.

Rohit needed only 35 deliveries to reach three figures against Sri Lanka in Indore on December 22, 2017. He eventually scored 118 from 43 balls in that innings.

Iyer's effort is now joint-sixth on India's list of fastest T20I centuries. Abhishek Sharma sits at the top after reaching his century in only 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi on September 17, 2026.

Fastest T20I Centuries For India

  • Abhishek Sharma - 30 balls vs Afghanistan, Delhi, September 17, 2026

  • Rohit Sharma - 35 balls vs Sri Lanka, Indore, December 22, 2017

  • Abhishek Sharma - 37 balls vs England, Mumbai (WS), February 2, 2025

  • Sanju Samson - 40 balls vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, October 12, 2024

  • Tilak Varma - 41 balls vs South Africa, Johannesburg, November 15, 2024

  • Ishan Kishan - 42 balls vs New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram, January 31, 2026

  • Shreyas Iyer - 42 balls vs West Indies, Lucknow, October 6, 2026

Iyer's Previous T20I Best

The Lucknow innings marked a significant jump from Iyer's previous highest score in T20Is.

Before Tuesday's match, his best score in the format for India was an unbeaten 80 against England in Bristol on July 9, 2026. Iyer struck four fours and five sixes in that innings, but India eventually lost the match at the County Ground.

His unbeaten 102 in Lucknow has now surpassed that effort and also delivered Iyer his maiden T20I century for India.

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