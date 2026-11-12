Shreyas Iyer is set to captain India in the fourth ODI against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan is likely to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order
Tilak Varma could feature in India's reshuffled middle order
India will look to make it three wins in a row against New Zealand when the two sides meet in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, November 13.
The visitors currently lead the five-match series 2-0, with the third ODI in Hamilton washed out without a ball being bowled. However, India will have a different look for the remaining two matches, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy.
Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj have left the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur and Kumar Kushagra have joined the squad for the final two games.
Ishan Kishan Likely to Open With Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is expected to retain his opening position, with Ishan Kishan likely to partner him at the top. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also backed Kishan to open, allowing Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat in the middle order.
Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer should occupy the next two positions, while Gaikwad and Naman Dhir are likely to play in the middle order. Tilak is also a strong contenders, with Axar Patel providing balance as an all-rounder.
In the bowling department, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar are expected to feature alongside Arshdeep Singh. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are competing for the remaining spot, depending on the conditions and India's preferred combination.
India's Predicted Playing XI for 4th ODI vs New Zealand
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.