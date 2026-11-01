Mohammad Kaif questions India's decision to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Kaif says the youngster deserved a longer run in the XI
He also questions Ishan Kishan's immediate return from injury
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has questioned the team management's decision to leave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, arguing that the youngster deserved a longer run in the side.
With India having already secured the series, Kaif felt the match presented an ideal opportunity to continue backing the 14-year-old rather than making way for Ishan Kishan following his return from injury.
Sooryavanshi was drafted into the playing XI for the second and third T20Is after Kishan was ruled out. The youngster made an impression in his limited opportunities, particularly in the third match, where he combined with Abhishek Sharma for a 100-run stand in six overs.
However, Kishan's return meant Sooryavanshi was dropped for the fourth encounter in Auckland, where India suffered an 87-run defeat. The decision did not sit well with Kaif, who believes such selection calls can undermine a young player's confidence.
"This is not good news for the player. He is a potential superstar. And you have seen what he can do. In the third T201, he and Abhishek Sharma scored 100 runs in six overs. For his confidence-building, it is not good news for any player, even if he is a veteran," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.
Kaif Questions India's Different Approach Towards Young Players
Kaif also pointed to India's decision to give opportunities to emerging fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, questioning why Sooryavanshi was not afforded similar backing.
According to the former batter, the fourth T20I was precisely the kind of situation in which India could have continued experimenting without compromising their position in the series.
"There was an opportunity to play him in this game. You had already won the series. You need to see the situation you are in during the series. On one side, you left Bhuvneshwar out and said you would bring in new players. Vaibhav is also new, so why not give him the same treatment? You are grooming Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. By the same logic, he should have played."
Sanju Samson's Struggles Could Bring Sooryavanshi Back
India now have one final opportunity to assess their combination before the series concludes, with the fifth T20I scheduled against New Zealand at Seddon Park on Sunday.
Despite taking a 3-1 lead, the visitors will want to respond after their comprehensive defeat in Auckland. Changes to the playing XI could be on the cards, particularly in the batting department.
Sanju Samson's inconsistent returns have put his place under scrutiny. After beginning the series with a 67 in Christchurch, the wicketkeeper-batter has managed scores of 14, 18 and four in his next three innings.
Sooryavanshi could consequently find himself back in contention for the final match. Another appearance would give the teenager an opportunity to build on his promising start to the series.
Kishan's Recall Comes Under Scrutiny After Auckland Defeat
The decision to bring Kishan straight back into the side also drew criticism from Kaif. The wicketkeeper-batter returned after recovering from an injury and took over wicketkeeping duties in the fourth T20I.
Kaif speculated that Kishan might not have been completely comfortable physically and felt India could have avoided rushing his comeback, especially given their commanding position in the series.
"Ishan came back from injury and was keeping wickets. My gut feeling is that he did not want to run much. Maybe that's why he was given the gloves. If that was the case, then Kishan should not have played. It was not a do-or-die game," he added.
"If he had a niggle, he could have been rested. India were already ahead 3-0."
For Kaif, the selection debate goes beyond one player's omission. India's handling of the series has raised questions about how consistently the team management is willing to back its emerging talent, particularly when the result is no longer at stake.