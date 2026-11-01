"There was an opportunity to play him in this game. You had already won the series. You need to see the situation you are in during the series. On one side, you left Bhuvneshwar out and said you would bring in new players. Vaibhav is also new, so why not give him the same treatment? You are grooming Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. By the same logic, he should have played."