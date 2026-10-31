IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Hamilton?

India will face New Zealand in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on November 1
Seddon Park offers a batting-friendly pitch, with dew potentially favouring chasers
Hamilton is expected to remain mostly sunny, with little chance of rain
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. India have already clinched the five-match series 3-1 after winning the opening three matches, while New Zealand bounced back with a victory in the fourth encounter in Auckland.
Although the series is already decided, both teams will have plenty to play for in the final game. India will look to put their disappointing performance in Auckland behind them and finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline. Their bowling attack, in particular, will be under scrutiny after conceding 259 runs in the previous match.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to carry their winning momentum into the final encounter and give their home supporters another reason to celebrate.
Glenn Phillips will be one of the key players to watch after his explosive 107 off 49 balls in the fourth T20I. Jacob Duffy also made a significant contribution with the ball, picking up four wickets to restrict India to 172/9.
With the series finale approaching, the playing conditions at Seddon Park could have a significant bearing on the contest.
While the Hamilton surface is generally considered favourable for batting, the weather, wind and possibility of dew could influence the teams' strategies. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather forecast ahead of the fifth T20I.
Seddon Park, Hamilton: Pitch Report
Seddon Park has traditionally offered an encouraging surface for batters, with its flat nature, consistent bounce and good carry allowing stroke-makers to play their shots freely.
The relatively short square boundaries also make it easier to find the ropes, putting bowlers under pressure to maintain tight lines and lengths.
The average first-innings score at the venue in recent T20 matches has been around 184-186 runs, suggesting that a competitive total could be expected on Sunday. Batters who spend time at the crease are likely to enjoy the conditions, although the bowlers will have opportunities to make an impact.
Fast bowlers could find some movement with the new ball, particularly during the powerplay, when there may be assistance through the air and off the pitch.
They will need to exploit those conditions before the surface becomes more comfortable for batting. Spinners, meanwhile, may have to depend on their variations, changes of pace and accuracy rather than expect significant turn.
Dew could also become a factor as the match progresses into the evening. Moisture settling on the outfield may make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, particularly spinners, potentially giving the chasing side an advantage.
However, the extent of the dew factor will depend on the actual conditions during the match.
Hamilton Weather Forecast For Sunday, November 1
The weather forecast for Hamilton on Sunday, November 1, looks favourable for the fifth T20I, with largely sunny to partly cloudy conditions expected. The chances of rain are low, reducing the likelihood of weather-related interruptions at Seddon Park.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19-21°C, while the mercury could fall to approximately 4-6°C overnight. Conditions should remain comfortable during the afternoon, although temperatures are likely to dip as the evening progresses.
Winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, which could offer some assistance to the seamers, particularly when the ball is new. Humidity and cooling temperatures later in the day could also contribute to dew formation, potentially making bowling in the second innings a little more challenging.
With rain unlikely to disrupt proceedings, both teams can expect favourable conditions for a full 40-over contest. However, the possibility of dew under lights could be something captains consider when making their decisions at the toss.