Who Is Aaryan Sharma? Meet The 17-Year-Old Who Scored A Triple Century In T20, Smashing 30 Sixes

"I don't run after all these things. My focus is solely on cricket. I don't really believe in social media or all this hype. For me, it was just a good tournament and an opportunity to play. I only think about how to keep improving and perform on better platforms," said Aaryan, who idolises Virat Kohli and trains at the West Delhi Cricket Academy under Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of the former India captain.