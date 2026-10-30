Who Is Aaryan Sharma? Meet The 17-Year-Old Who Scored A Triple Century In T20, Smashing 30 Sixes

"Main in sab cheezo ke peeche nhi bhaagta" (I don't run behind all these things), said Aaryan Sharma, who recently rose to fame after smashing an extraordinary triple century in a T20 match.
The historic knock came in a school-level tournament named the Schools Total T20 League on Friday, October 23.
Playing for Sumermal Jain School against Indraprastha World School at the KCG Home of Cricket in Chhawla, the 17-year-old right-handed batter faced 93 of the 120 deliveries in the innings to score an unbeaten 311 runs. His innings included 27 fours and an astonishing 30 sixes.
The scorecard of the innings soon went viral on social media, drawing widespread awe from cricket fans across the country.
However, Aaryan has stayed away from the headlines and social media buzz, keeping his focus strictly on the sport.
"I don't run after all these things. My focus is solely on cricket. I don't really believe in social media or all this hype. For me, it was just a good tournament and an opportunity to play. I only think about how to keep improving and perform on better platforms," said Aaryan, who idolises Virat Kohli and trains at the West Delhi Cricket Academy under Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of the former India captain.
Family Support And A Dream To Pursue
Aaryan is not a new name in the Delhi circuit, and his 311-run innings is not the first time he has grabbed headlines.
He is part of the Delhi U-19 setup and previously featured in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy alongside Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir Sehwag. Aaryan appeared in three matches, scoring 124 runs with a top score of 77*.
He was also picked in the New Delhi Tigers' squad for the Delhi Premier League. He featured in four innings for the franchise, though he was unable to leave any impact.
Aaryan credits his family for the constant support that keeps him driven.
"Family mein sab bohot supportive hain," (Everyone is very supportive in my family), said Aaryan.
"Both my parents back me completely. My morning training starts at 5 AM, so my mother wakes up at 4 AM to prepare my meals. From staying up late at night to taking care of all my needs, my family does it all. My two elder sisters always motivate me."
Aaryan and his family hail from Kurukshetra, Haryana. He started playing red-ball cricket at five years old, training for five years in Kurukshetra before his family decided to move to Delhi for better sporting opportunities.
"My father left his job, and another major factor was cricket exposure. Nowhere else offers the kind of exposure Delhi does, so my father felt that if we were serious about building a career in cricket, we had to start here. That’s the primary reason we relocated to Delhi."
Pawan Sharma, Aaryan's father, works as a security officer in Parliament. Although resources are tight, he ensures that financial constraints never hinder Aaryan's cricketing growth.
"Cricket is an expensive sport, but my father backs me completely in every aspect. He never looks at the price tag—he only focuses on quality and standards to ensure I get the best possible equipment," said Aaryan.
'I Was Aiming To Set Up a Big Target'
A school-level tournament can often alter how a triple century is perceived. When asked about the quality of the opposition and the ground dimensions, Aaryan said, "The ground wasn't small at all—it was a decent size with standard boundary dimensions of around 56 to 70 meters."
"As for the bowling, two or three main bowlers were of good quality, though there were a couple of part-timers I was able to capitalise on more. Overall, it was a decent bowling attack," added Aaryan.
Reflecting on his innings, Aaryan emphasised that his primary focus was on contributing to his team's victory rather than chasing a personal milestone.
"My focus was entirely on contributing as much as possible for my team. Since I didn't know much about the opposition, my only goal was to set the biggest total we could. I didn't go out there aiming to score a triple hundred—I just played each ball on merit, and the runs kept flowing," said Aaryan.
On the back of their skipper’s mammoth knock, Sumermal Jain School won the match by 247 runs, though they were knocked out of the tournament later.
Aiming For World Cup Glory
Aaryan's day begins at 4 AM as he prepares for a 5 AM practice session on his school ground. He attends school from 7 AM to 2 PM, after which he heads directly to the West Delhi Cricket Academy to train under Rajkumar Sharma.
He trains at the academy until evening and turns in by 9 PM. Aaryan's ultimate dream is to represent the senior national team, while his immediate goal is to excel at the age-group level and help India lift the U-19 World Cup.
"My short-term goal is to perform well in the Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies and represent India U-19. From there, the target is to win the next U-19 World Cup (2028) on my own strength. Then the IPL, and after that, the senior Indian team. The goal is clear in my mind, and I practice accordingly," concluded Aaryan.