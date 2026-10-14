Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future: BCCI President’s Big Take On Age Vs Performance

Mithun Manhas says fitness and performance, not age, should determine World Cup selection
Virat Kohli, 37, and Rohit Sharma, 39, remain in contention for 2027
Manhas backs experienced players to support captain Shubman Gill
The presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a talking point, with the selectors facing the challenge of balancing experience with the emergence of younger players.
Kohli, 37, and Rohit, 39, will be under scrutiny as the selectors weigh experience against the emergence of younger players.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas, however, believes age should have no bearing on selection, insisting that fitness and performances must take precedence.
“As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment because it all depends on the selectors and the coaches. But from how I look at it, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, and definitely not age," Manhas told Sportstar.
“If somebody is fit to play, and you see him performing and winning games for the country, that is the only criterion we should focus on," he added.
India's preparations for the tournament will also involve supporting Shubman Gill, who was appointed captain in October last year with the 2027 World Cup in mind.
The 27-year-old is set to lead the team in his first major international assignment as captain, and Manhas believes the presence of senior players could prove valuable in managing the demands of the role.
“Having Virat, Hardik (Pandya) and Rohit in the side will definitely help him (Gill). Then there are the likes of (Jasprit) Bumrah, who could lead, who can be the bowling captains, and then somebody who will be the fielding captain. So, it is all about the distribution of workload," Manhas said.
The question of experience versus youth has become increasingly relevant as India undergoes a transition across formats.
Rohit and Kohli have retired from Test and T20I cricket, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin have also ended their India careers. Ravindra Jadeja has retired from T20Is, allowing the team to focus on developing its next generation in the shortest format.
Changes are also taking shape in the ODI setup. Mohammed Shami, who played a crucial role in India's campaign at the 2023 World Cup, has slipped down the selection pecking order despite strong performances in domestic cricket.
The selectors have instead been exploring younger pace options, including Harshit Rana and Gurnoor Brar, as they assess the available talent ahead of the 2027 edition.
Against this backdrop, Kohli and Rohit continue to make their cases for selection through their performances. Kohli's consistency, experience and fitness make his position appear relatively secure, while Rohit's recent injury concerns have added uncertainty to his prospects.
Nevertheless, the former India captain has produced important innings since returning to action, demonstrating that he remains capable of contributing at the highest level.
With the tournament still some time away, the selectors have several months to assess form, fitness and the development of younger players before settling on the final combination.