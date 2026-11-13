Matt Henry dismissed Rohit, Kohli and Iyer in a triple-wicket maiden
India became the fifth team to suffer a 0/3 start in ODIs
Rohit and Kohli registered joint ducks for the second time in ODIs
India endured a disastrous start against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13, losing their first three wickets without scoring a single run.
Matt Henry produced a sensational opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to leave India reeling at 0/3 while chasing New Zealand's total of 333.
Henry struck with the very first delivery of the Indian innings, getting Rohit caught by Finn Allen at first slip. The New Zealand pacer generated extra bounce and movement away from the right-hander, forcing an outside edge that Allen safely collected. Rohit departed for a golden duck.
The damage continued as Henry removed Kohli five deliveries later. Bowling a sharp inswinger that kept low, the pacer breached Kohli's defence and sent his stumps flying. Kohli was dismissed for a four-ball duck, leaving India at 0/2.
Henry completed a remarkable opening over by trapping Shreyas Iyer leg-before-wicket. The initial appeal was turned down by umpire Kumar Dharmasena, but New Zealand successfully reviewed the decision.
Ball-tracking confirmed that the delivery was hitting the middle stump, handing Henry his third wicket of the over.
The triple-wicket maiden left India facing an uphill task and added another entry to the rare list of teams to lose their first three wickets without scoring in an ODI.
Teams Losing Their First Three Wickets Without Scoring In ODIs
PAK vs NZ, Edgbaston, CWC 1983
PAK vs SA, Lahore, 1997
BAN vs SL, Pietermaritzburg, CWC 2003
AUS vs BAN, Mirpur, 2026
IND vs NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2026
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Register Second Joint ODI Ducks
The dismissals also marked only the second occasion on which both Rohit and Kohli registered ducks in the same ODI.
The previous instance came against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010, in a match remembered for Virender Sehwag being denied a century after Suraj Randiv bowled a no-ball when the Indian opener was on 99.
Henry's extraordinary opening over gave New Zealand the perfect start to defend their imposing total of 333, putting India's batting line-up under immediate pressure.