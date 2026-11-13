Tim Seifert Does What No New Zealand Batter Could Do In 27 Years Against India

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Tim Seifert creates history against India with a memorable half-century in the fourth ODI, ending a 27-year-old record drought with an impressive knock at Bay Oval

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Tim Seifert, India Vs New Zealand ODI
Tim Seifert Does What No New Zealand Batter Could Do In 27 Years Against India Photo: X/Cricbuzz
Summary of this article

  • Tim Seifert scores his maiden ODI half-century against India

  • The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter ends a 27-year-old record drought

  • Seifert smashes 58 off 48 deliveries in the fourth ODI

Tim Seifert produced a memorable performance against India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, November 13. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter made the most of his opportunity at the top of the order, taking on the Indian bowling attack and giving the hosts a strong start.

His half-century also brought an end to a long-standing wait in New Zealand cricket, putting his name alongside a special ODI milestone. With the hosts looking to stay alive in the five-match series, Seifert's contribution proved particularly important.

Tim Seifert Ends New Zealand's 27-Year Wait

Seifert became the first New Zealand batter to score a half-century inside the first 10 overs of an ODI against India. He reached the milestone in just 39 deliveries, making the most of the fielding restrictions during the powerplay.

Before Seifert, the record belonged to Bryan Young, who scored an unbeaten 47 off 35 deliveries against India in Wellington on January 14, 1999. Young eventually finished that innings with 52 runs off 40 balls. Seifert surpassed that long-standing benchmark with his aggressive batting at Bay Oval, creating a new milestone for New Zealand cricket.

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Gurnoor Brar gave Tim Seifert a fiery send-off. - Screengrab
Indian players pose with the series trophy after winning the T20 cricket international series between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Indian players pose with the series trophy after winning the T20 cricket international series between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand. - Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

The right-handed batter eventually departs for 58 off 48 balls after Gurnoor Brar produces a perfect bouncer to dismiss him. Brar celebrates with a fiery send-off, prompting Virat Kohli to step in and escort the young pacer away.

A Much-Needed Contribution for New Zealand

New Zealand have struggled with the bat throughout the ongoing series, with India's relatively inexperienced bowling attack consistently troubling their top order.

Also Check: IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Score

Seifert's innings provides some much-needed stability and attacking intent. His partnership with Will Young also helps the hosts recover after losing an early wicket. With the series already beyond New Zealand's reach, the wicketkeeper-batter's performance offers a positive takeaway as they look to build towards the upcoming World Cup.

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