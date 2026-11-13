Tim Seifert scores his maiden ODI half-century against India
The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter ends a 27-year-old record drought
Seifert smashes 58 off 48 deliveries in the fourth ODI
Tim Seifert produced a memorable performance against India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, November 13. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter made the most of his opportunity at the top of the order, taking on the Indian bowling attack and giving the hosts a strong start.
His half-century also brought an end to a long-standing wait in New Zealand cricket, putting his name alongside a special ODI milestone. With the hosts looking to stay alive in the five-match series, Seifert's contribution proved particularly important.
Tim Seifert Ends New Zealand's 27-Year Wait
Seifert became the first New Zealand batter to score a half-century inside the first 10 overs of an ODI against India. He reached the milestone in just 39 deliveries, making the most of the fielding restrictions during the powerplay.
Before Seifert, the record belonged to Bryan Young, who scored an unbeaten 47 off 35 deliveries against India in Wellington on January 14, 1999. Young eventually finished that innings with 52 runs off 40 balls. Seifert surpassed that long-standing benchmark with his aggressive batting at Bay Oval, creating a new milestone for New Zealand cricket.
The right-handed batter eventually departs for 58 off 48 balls after Gurnoor Brar produces a perfect bouncer to dismiss him. Brar celebrates with a fiery send-off, prompting Virat Kohli to step in and escort the young pacer away.
A Much-Needed Contribution for New Zealand
New Zealand have struggled with the bat throughout the ongoing series, with India's relatively inexperienced bowling attack consistently troubling their top order.
Seifert's innings provides some much-needed stability and attacking intent. His partnership with Will Young also helps the hosts recover after losing an early wicket. With the series already beyond New Zealand's reach, the wicketkeeper-batter's performance offers a positive takeaway as they look to build towards the upcoming World Cup.