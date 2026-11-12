SRH Co-Owner Kaviya Maran Ties The Knot With Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander

O Outlook Sports Desk 12 November 2026 5:27 pm Published at: 12 November 2026 4:46 pm Updated on:

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO and co-owner Kaviya Maran tied the knot with music composer Anirudh Ravichander on Wednesday, November 11. Anirudh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share stunning photos of the couple with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." In the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen celebrating with friends and family in attendance. The couple held an intimate traditional Tamil engagement (nichayathartham) in Greece with close family and friends. The IPL franchise also shared four separate posts on the platform featuring different images and captions. In the first post—captioned, "Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!"—the franchise uploaded a photo of the couple, all giggles, holding each other. Another picture of them walking together was shared with the caption, "Moments from Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding!", also featured veteran actor Rajinikanth in the frame.