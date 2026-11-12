SRH Co-Owner Kaviya Maran Ties The Knot With Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO and co-owner Kaviya Maran tied the knot with music composer Anirudh Ravichander on Wednesday, November 11. Anirudh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share stunning photos of the couple with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." In the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen celebrating with friends and family in attendance. The couple held an intimate traditional Tamil engagement (nichayathartham) in Greece with close family and friends. The IPL franchise also shared four separate posts on the platform featuring different images and captions. In the first post—captioned, "Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!"—the franchise uploaded a photo of the couple, all giggles, holding each other. Another picture of them walking together was shared with the caption, "Moments from Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding!", also featured veteran actor Rajinikanth in the frame.

image Prefer on Google
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
Anirudh Ravichander shared this image on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." | Photo: X/anirudhofficial
1/6
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
Anirudh Ravichander shared this image on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." | Photo: X/anirudhofficial
2/6
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
Anirudh and Kaviya are all giggles as they hold each other in a picturesque setting | Photo: X/anirudhofficial
3/6
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
Anirudh walks down the aisle, with veteran actor Rajinikanth also featured in the frame. | Photo: X/anirudhofficial
4/6
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran share a frame with veteran actor Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. | Photo: X/anirudhofficial
5/6
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
Ahead of official wedding confirmations, the pair was spotted together at a theatre in Chennai watching Jailer 2, further fueling fan excitement. | Photo: X/anirudhofficial
6/6
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Wedding
The couple held an intimate traditional Tamil engagement (nichayathartham) in Greece with close family and friends. | Photo: X/anirudhofficial

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories