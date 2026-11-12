Rishabh Pant Gets Fitness Clearance, Set To Join Indian Squad Ahead For New Test Series Vs New Zealand

Rishabh Pant has been cleared by the Centre of Excellence and will travel to New Zealand soon
The clearance comes as a relief for Shubman Gill and India ahead of the two-Test series
Pant had been under fitness watch after suffering a side strain in early October during the Irani Cup
Rishabh Pant has got fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence and will travel to New Zealand soon. It is a boost for Shubman Gill and India ahead of their two-Test series.
Pant’s return eases a key selection and balance issue for India’s Test side. The wicket-keeper batter had been under a fitness watch after an injury last month. Pant’s place came with an asterisk when India named the squad because his selection depended on medical clearance, Cricbuzz reported. He is now set to rejoin the Test group in time for the tour.
Injury And Rehab
He has been at the Centre of Excellence since then, where he had been rehabilitating.
Fitness Tests Timeline
Pant had to get through the final checks. Cricbuzz previously reported that he underwent two fitness and simulation tests on November 10 and 11.
He then gained approval from the Centre of Excellence on Thursday, November 12. That sign-off cleared the way for his travel to New Zealand.
The process mattered because India had already tied his squad place to fitness. The final clearance now removes that uncertainty.
Squad And Schedule
India have already announced the squad for the two-game Test series in New Zealand. Pant was included with an asterisk because his selection was subject to fitness clearance.
He did not recover in time for the three unofficial Tests for India A in the build-up. Many of India’s Test regulars played those matches as part of their red-ball tune-up before the series.
The tour starts in Wellington. The first Test begins on November 19, while Christchurch hosts the second Test from November 27.