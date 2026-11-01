Rishabh Pant To Miss India A's Third Unofficial Test Vs New Zealand A? Comeback Faces Another Setback

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 1 November 2026 11:39 am

Rishabh Pant is likely to miss India A's third unofficial Test against New Zealand A as he continues his recovery. The BCCI CoE will assess his match fitness after three to four training sessions, while Dhruv Jurel's century has strengthened his case for the Wellington Test

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 1 November 2026 11:39 am

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella watches during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena