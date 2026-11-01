Rishabh Pant To Miss India A's Third Unofficial Test Vs New Zealand A? Comeback Faces Another Setback

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Rishabh Pant is likely to miss India A's third unofficial Test against New Zealand A as he continues his recovery. The BCCI CoE will assess his match fitness after three to four training sessions, while Dhruv Jurel's century has strengthened his case for the Wellington Test

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rishabh pant injury update india a vs new zealand a 3rd unofficial test comeback report
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella watches during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant likely to miss India A's third unofficial Test against New Zealand A

  • BCCI CoE to assess his fitness after three to four training sessions

  • Dhruv Jurel strengthens his case with a century ahead of the Wellington Test

Rishabh Pant's wait for a return to competitive cricket is likely to extend beyond the India A-New Zealand A series, with the wicketkeeper-batter set to miss the third and final unofficial Test in Lincoln from November 7 to 10.

The Indian team management is taking a cautious approach to his comeback, with the focus firmly on completing his fitness assessments before clearing him for a match.

Pant has resumed skill training after recovering from the injury sustained during the Irani Cup last month, but his participation in competitive cricket remains uncertain.

A report published by Dainik Jagran on Sunday (November 1) said Pant was making progress in his recovery and was no longer experiencing pain.

However, he will not feature in the final unofficial Test, despite earlier suggestions that the fixture could provide him with an opportunity to regain match rhythm before India's two-Test assignment against New Zealand.

Pant suffered the injury while playing for Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar in October. The setback had already kept him out of the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.

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India's captain Rishabh Pant with Jasprit Bumrah during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and KL Rahul celebrate after scoring runs during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Rishabh Pant has been named in the India squad, but his selection depends on fitness after an injury during the Irani Cup. - BCCI
Rishabh Pant will miss the first two unofficial Tests on India A’s New Zealand tour because of a side strain. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

BCCI Medical Team To Assess Rishabh Pant's Match Fitness

Resuming training does not automatically mean Pant is ready for a return to the field. Sources at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) have indicated that he must first complete three to four skill sessions before his match fitness can be evaluated.

The sessions will involve a close assessment of his physical condition, batting and wicketkeeping workload. His response to these activities will determine the next steps in his rehabilitation and the plan for his return to competitive action.

"Pant has resumed skill training following his recovery. He is currently experiencing no pain, and there are no visible clinical symptoms associated with the injury. However, a definite timeline for his return to competitive cricket has not been established," the report stated.

The medical staff and team management are unwilling to take unnecessary risks with the wicketkeeper's recovery. His return-to-play (RTP) schedule will be determined only after the completion of the prescribed training sessions.

Will Dhruv Jurel Get The Nod For Wellington Test?

Pant's absence from the final India A fixture also leaves questions over India's wicketkeeping combination for the upcoming Test series. The first match against New Zealand is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.

Dhruv Jurel has given the selectors something to consider. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a century in the first innings of the ongoing second unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch, making a strong case for his inclusion.

Whether India opt for Jurel or wait for Pant to regain full fitness will depend on the latter's progress over the coming weeks.

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