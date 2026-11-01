Rishabh Pant To Miss India A's Third Unofficial Test Vs New Zealand A? Comeback Faces Another Setback

Rishabh Pant likely to miss India A's third unofficial Test against New Zealand A
BCCI CoE to assess his fitness after three to four training sessions
Dhruv Jurel strengthens his case with a century ahead of the Wellington Test
Rishabh Pant's wait for a return to competitive cricket is likely to extend beyond the India A-New Zealand A series, with the wicketkeeper-batter set to miss the third and final unofficial Test in Lincoln from November 7 to 10.
The Indian team management is taking a cautious approach to his comeback, with the focus firmly on completing his fitness assessments before clearing him for a match.
Pant has resumed skill training after recovering from the injury sustained during the Irani Cup last month, but his participation in competitive cricket remains uncertain.
A report published by Dainik Jagran on Sunday (November 1) said Pant was making progress in his recovery and was no longer experiencing pain.
However, he will not feature in the final unofficial Test, despite earlier suggestions that the fixture could provide him with an opportunity to regain match rhythm before India's two-Test assignment against New Zealand.
Pant suffered the injury while playing for Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar in October. The setback had already kept him out of the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.
BCCI Medical Team To Assess Rishabh Pant's Match Fitness
Resuming training does not automatically mean Pant is ready for a return to the field. Sources at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) have indicated that he must first complete three to four skill sessions before his match fitness can be evaluated.
The sessions will involve a close assessment of his physical condition, batting and wicketkeeping workload. His response to these activities will determine the next steps in his rehabilitation and the plan for his return to competitive action.
"Pant has resumed skill training following his recovery. He is currently experiencing no pain, and there are no visible clinical symptoms associated with the injury. However, a definite timeline for his return to competitive cricket has not been established," the report stated.
The medical staff and team management are unwilling to take unnecessary risks with the wicketkeeper's recovery. His return-to-play (RTP) schedule will be determined only after the completion of the prescribed training sessions.
Will Dhruv Jurel Get The Nod For Wellington Test?
Pant's absence from the final India A fixture also leaves questions over India's wicketkeeping combination for the upcoming Test series. The first match against New Zealand is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.
Dhruv Jurel has given the selectors something to consider. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a century in the first innings of the ongoing second unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch, making a strong case for his inclusion.
Whether India opt for Jurel or wait for Pant to regain full fitness will depend on the latter's progress over the coming weeks.