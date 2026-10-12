Rishabh pant ruled out injury india a vs new zealand a unofficial test series

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out? Injury Keeps Troubling Team India Star As Uncertainty Looms Over For New Zealand Tour

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 12 October 2026 9:32 pm

Rishabh Pant will miss the first two unofficial Tests for India A’s New Zealand tour later this month after a side strain suffered during the Irani Cup, and the BCCI has named Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra as his replacement. India A leave on October 16

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 12 October 2026 9:32 pm

Rishabh Pant will miss the first two unofficial Tests on India A’s New Zealand tour because of a side strain. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath