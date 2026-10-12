Rishabh Pant Ruled Out? Injury Keeps Troubling Team India Star As Uncertainty Looms Over For New Zealand Tour

Rishabh Pant will miss the first two unofficial Tests on India A’s New Zealand tour because of a side strain
The BCCI has drafted in Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement
Pant picked up the injury during the Irani Cup while leading Rest of India and later sat out wicketkeeping duties
Rishabh Pant will sit out the opening two unofficial Tests on India A's New Zealand trip later this month after a side strain, and the BCCI has drafted in Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra to take his place.
India A depart on October 16, and the 21-year-old will be part of a tour that begins in Lincoln on October 24.
A call on Pant for the third and final unofficial Test, scheduled for November 7, will come later; for now, he remains India's preferred wicketkeeper in Tests.
Injury And Recovery
The problem surfaced in the Irani Cup, where Pant was leading Rest of India. He picked it up while attempting a sweep in the opening innings.
He came back out at No. 8 in the second innings, even though he was also battling flu.
Pant sat out wicketkeeping duties in Jammu & Kashmir's chase. Since then, he has been under the BCCI medical team's watch, and a decision on his November 7 availability will be made later.
Pant's Recent Absence
Early last week, the DDCA said Pant had made himself unavailable for the Ranji Trophy opener on October 11.
Kushagra's Opportunity
Kushagra, 21, featured in all three matches of India A's recent three-game red-ball series against Australia A in Puducherry, according to the BCCI. He brought up a hundred in the opening game, according to the BCCI.
He will link up with the India A group led by Dhruv Jurel.
Tour Schedule And Squad
The opening match is in Lincoln on October 24. The second is at Hagley Oval in Christchurch before the tour closes in Lincoln on November 7.
India's senior side will also be in New Zealand through October and November for five T20Is, five T20Is and two Tests. Pant is their red-ball first-choice keeper, but he is not in the white-ball mix.
Updated India A squad for the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A:
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Devdutt Padikkal
R Smaran
Dhruv Jurel (capt, wk)
Washington Sundar
Auqib Nabi
Akash Deep
Anshul Kamboj
Manav Suthar
Mukesh Choudhary
Sai Sudharsan
Yash Rathod
Mukesh Kumar
Kumar Kushagra (wk)