Nathan Lyon has been identified in a report as the Australia player linked to the breath mints remark during the 2018 Pakistan series in the UAE
Usman Khawaja first raised the issue on The Grade Cricketer podcast, saying a senior player had suggested using mints to create extra saliva for shining the ball
The allegation has renewed scrutiny of Australia’s behaviour in the months after the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal
Nathan Lyon has been named as the Australia player alleged to have raised the idea of using breath mints to help shine the ball during Pakistan's 2018 Test series in the UAE, adding another layer to the Sandpapergate fallout.
The allegation traces back to a remark said to have been made during Australia's October 2018 series against Pakistan, only months after the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal rocked Australian cricket and triggered major upheaval within the team. NewsCorp reported on Friday, in a report mentioned by the West Australian, that Lyon was the player behind the remark.
The claim has revived questions about Australia's conduct in the months after Cape Town, when the side was trying to repair its standing. It also leaves open one key point, whether the comment was serious or a joke remains unclear.
How The Claim Emerged
Usman Khawaja first raised the issue. Earlier this week, former Australia batter Khawaja discussed the episode on The Grade Cricketer podcast. He said a senior Australian player had suggested using mints to produce extra saliva for shining the ball during the Pakistan series in the UAE.
NewsCorp’s report, cited by the West Australian on Friday, identified Lyon as that player. Even with the name now out, it remains uncertain whether the remark was meant seriously or made in jest.
The timing matters. Khawaja said the player who raised the idea had been part of Australia’s squad on the South Africa tour, connecting the episode directly to the group involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The Pakistan series took place in October 2018, barely six months after the Cape Town Test.
In Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to hide sandpaper on the field. The incident became one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket and led to suspensions for Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.
That history has sharpened the latest scrutiny. The new allegation has again focused attention on the team’s behaviour in the period after the scandal, when Australian cricket was trying to rebuild its reputation.
Reactions And Denials
The report triggered a fresh reaction. Lyon was named as the player who made the mints remark and the disclosure reportedly drew strong responses from former captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer.
The idea was allegedly shut down by Travis Head. Head was one of three Australian batters making their debut on that tour, alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch.
Intent remains unresolved. It is still unclear whether Lyon’s comment was a joke or a genuine suggestion, but the episode has renewed attention on the mood inside the Australian camp after Cape Town.
Forum And Future
The issue now sits against a wider review. Lyon was one of four senior Australian bowlers who signed a 2021 statement with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood saying they were unaware that sandpaper had been taken onto the field during the Cape Town Test.
That episode drew heavy criticism of Australia’s cricket culture and raised questions about how much others in the team knew.
Cricket Australia has since announced an independent forum into the events around the 2018 South Africa tour. Chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg set out the terms of reference earlier this month.
The forum is expected to revisit the scandal and examine what led to the ball-tampering episode. Cricket Australia has also indicated that the report will be released in full.
Lyon’s position in the side is also under focus. He is said to have been left out of Australia’s squad for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand, though there is no indication that the omission is linked to the mints allegation.