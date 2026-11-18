Cameron Bancroft claims the entire Australia team knew about the use of sandpaper during the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Bancroft alleges bowlers, including Pat Cummins, provided feedback on his attempts to alter the ball, while coach David Saker encouraged him to do more
Cricket Australia has responded to the fresh allegations, saying it will consider Bancroft's account as it prepares a forum for those involved to share their versions of events
Former Australia batter Cameron Bancroft has made fresh revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, alleging that knowledge of the use of sandpaper extended across the entire team rather than being limited to the three players who were punished.
Bancroft, who was caught on camera holding sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, has also claimed that Australia's bowlers regularly assessed his attempts to alter the ball and that a member of the coaching staff encouraged him to continue.
In a column published in The West Australian on Wednesday, November 18, Bancroft broke his silence on the incident, admitting that he had withheld crucial information during Cricket Australia's investigation.
He said he had initially chosen not to disclose the full extent of the team's involvement because he did not want to implicate others.
“It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” wrote Bancroft, who received a nine-month ban alongside then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.
The latest allegations come amid renewed scrutiny of the scandal following the publication of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr.
Khawaja's account raised questions about how many players were aware of the ball-tampering operation, prompting current Australia captain Pat Cummins to address the matter during a lengthy press conference last Friday.
Cummins had rejected suggestions that the bowlers knew sandpaper was being taken onto the field.
“When he says ‘we all knew’, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field he’s 100% wrong,” Cummins said.
“I’ve said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But, I think Usman actually says things that are actually far more serious than that.”
Bancroft said Cummins' remarks were the final reason behind his decision to disclose more details about what happened in South Africa.
“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth,” he wrote.
Cameron Bancroft Details Alleged Involvement Of Australia's Bowlers And Coaching Staff
According to Bancroft, the use of sandpaper began during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha.
He alleged that David Warner first floated the idea of roughening one side of the ball with sandpaper during a team discussion attended by players and members of the coaching staff.
Bancroft claimed that then bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present during the conversation. Smith also joined the discussion but, according to Bancroft, made it clear that he wanted no involvement in the proposal.
The 33-year-old further alleged that Australia's fast bowlers regularly offered feedback on whether his attempts to roughen the ball were generating enough reverse swing. He specifically named Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh.
“I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough,” Bancroft wrote.
“All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful.”
These claims contrast with a statement issued by Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon in May 2021, in which the Australian bowling group denied having prior knowledge of the plan to take sandpaper onto the field during the Cape Town Test.
Bancroft also alleged that the practice continued throughout the second Test and into the third match at Newlands, where television footage captured him attempting to conceal the sandpaper in his trousers.
He further claimed that Saker approached him during the Cape Town Test and encouraged him to increase his efforts to make the ball reverse swing.
“That coach was David Saker and it is true,” Bancroft wrote.
Bancroft Claims He Was Told Not To Reveal Sandpaper As The Ball-Tampering Material
Bancroft also made allegations about the response within the Australian camp after he was caught on camera. He claimed Saker specifically advised him against identifying sandpaper as the material used to alter the ball during the subsequent press conference.
The former opener said the team admitted to ball-tampering but provided an inaccurate explanation of the substance involved.
“We acknowledged ball-tampering while giving an inaccurate account of the material involved,” Bancroft wrote. “It was another lie. One told while we were supposedly taking responsibility.
“I have spent eight years speaking about accountability, honesty and the lessons I learned from one of Australian cricket’s darkest moments. However, in 2018 not the entire truth was told. I have never been completely honest about what happened.”
Reflecting on his testimony during Cricket Australia's original investigation, Bancroft acknowledged that he had deliberately left out significant details about the episode.
“When I was questioned during Cricket Australia’s investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account,” Bancroft wrote.
“I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia’s investigation and not implicate others around me.”
He added that he had carried the responsibility for the incident for years, believing that he was protecting the wider team by accepting the consequences.
“For eight years, I shared the burden of this story for the whole team,” Bancroft wrote. “This was a burden which was heavier than my capacity and I took the bullet for everybody, and it was my choice.”
Cricket Australia Responds To Bancroft's Fresh Allegations
The developments came just hours after Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon announced plans for a forum that would allow individuals involved in the 2018 controversy to share their accounts without facing additional sanctions.
The governing body said it was working on the terms of reference for the proposed process and intended to begin it as soon as possible.
In a statement responding to Bancroft's latest comments, Cricket Australia said:
“We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments.
We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events.
We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, Cummins' management also issued a response to Bancroft's claims, saying: “Whilst we feel for Cam and everything he’s been through there’s nothing in the statement that hasn’t been answered by Pat in his press conference.”
Cricket Australia's proposed forum could now provide an opportunity for those involved to address the conflicting accounts surrounding one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket history.