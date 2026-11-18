The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 features eight teams divided into two groups, with 15 matches scheduled from November 19 to 29 in Doha, Qatar
India A, led by Tilak Varma, are in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the UAE
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on November 26 and 27, with the final scheduled for November 29
The ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will begin in Doha, Qatar, on November 19, with eight teams competing for the title. The tournament will run until November 29 and feature 15 matches in the 50-over format.
India A will be led by Tilak Varma, with Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh and Harshit Rana among the players named in the squad. The tournament will also mark an opportunity for Harshit Rana to return to competitive cricket following his injury lay-off.
Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens will be captained by Abdul Samad. Their squad includes Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain.
India A reached the semi-finals in the previous edition but were eliminated by Bangladesh A. Pakistan Shaheens subsequently defeated Bangladesh A in the final to claim the title.
The competition, previously known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, provides a platform for emerging cricketers from across Asia to compete at the continental level.
Here's everything you need to know about the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, including the participating teams, groups, full squads, schedule, India fixtures and live streaming details.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tournament Format And Groups
The 2026 edition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four. Each team will play the other three sides in its group once during the preliminary round.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 26, while the second will take place on November 27. The final will be played on November 29.
All matches will be hosted in Doha, Qatar, across two venues -- the West End Park International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Groups
Group A: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.
Group B: India A, Pakistan A (Shaheens), Nepal and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Squads
India A: Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.
Pakistan Shaheens: Abdul Samad (C), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (WK), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim.
Bangladesh A: Saif Hassan (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Shukkur, Samiun Basir Ratul, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Rubel, Ripon Mandol, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Chowdhury MD Rizwan, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Sri Lanka A: Pavan Rathnayake (C), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Ravindu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanuja Sahan, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh.
Afghanistan A: Ikram Alikhil (C), Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Ishaq, Qais Ahmad, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.
Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahamad, Arjun Kumal, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Deepak Dumre, Sundeep Jora, Abhishesh Gautam, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan, Dev Khanal.
United Arab Emirates: Basil Hameed (C), Aftab Alam, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah, Ethan D'Souza, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Shahdad, Noorullah Ayobi, Omid Rehman, Sohaib Khan, Uddish Suri, Zahid Ali.
Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (C), Babar Hayat, Hafeez Khan, Abdul Samad Khan, Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hasan Khan Mohammad, Reyansh Sharma.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Schedule And Match Timings In IST
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|Venue
|November 19, Thursday
|Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China
|11:30 AM IST
|University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
|November 19, Thursday
|Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 20, Friday
|Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates
|11:30 AM IST
|University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
|November 20, Friday
|India A vs Nepal
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 21, Saturday
|Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China
|11:30 AM IST
|University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
|November 21, Saturday
|Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 22, Sunday
|United Arab Emirates vs Nepal
|11:30 AM IST
|University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
|November 22, Sunday
|India A vs Pakistan A
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 23, Monday
|Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China
|11:30 AM IST
|University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
|November 23, Monday
|Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 24, Tuesday
|India A vs United Arab Emirates
|11:30 AM IST
|University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
|November 24, Tuesday
|Pakistan A vs Nepal
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 26, Thursday
|1st Semi-final
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 27, Friday
|2nd Semi-final
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|November 29, Sunday
|Final
|3:30 PM IST
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Fixtures
November 20: India A vs Nepal, 3:30 PM IST
November 22: India A vs Pakistan A, 3:30 PM IST
November 24: India A vs UAE, 3:30 PM IST
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Telecast And Streaming Details
Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in India?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.