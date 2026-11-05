IND U-19 Vs NEP U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match?

India U19 begin their Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal on November 6
The match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman
Check live streaming, TV telecast details, match timings and players to watch
India U19 will begin their ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal U19 on Friday, November 6, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. Led by Lakshya Raichandani, the Indian team will aim to start its campaign with a convincing victory and strengthen its chances of reaching the semi-finals.
The spotlight will be on young talents Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, while vice-captain Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will also be expected to play an important role. Nepal, led by Bipin Sharma, will look to challenge the tournament favourites and cause an early upset.
India enter the competition as one of the strongest contenders, having won the Under-19 Asia Cup title eight times. However, they will be keen to avoid complacency against a Nepal side looking to make its mark at the continental level.
India have been placed in Group A alongside Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, making every group-stage fixture important.
The contest will also provide India's youngsters with an opportunity to adapt to the conditions in Oman ahead of their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on November 8.
Aaryavir Sehwag will be one of the major attractions in India's batting line-up. The young opener recently smashed 173 runs against Chandigarh in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and will look to carry that form into the continental competition. Anvay Dravid is another player to watch after an impressive domestic campaign, scoring 358 runs in five innings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.
Captain Lakshya Raichandani and vice-captain Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will also have important responsibilities. For Nepal, captain Bipin Sharma will be central to the team's hopes, while Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand and Suryanshu Koirala will be among the players expected to contribute with the bat.
All You Need To Know About India U19 vs Nepal U19
When and where will the India U19 vs Nepal U19 Asia Cup 2026 match take place?
The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
What time will the India U19 vs Nepal U19 match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss expected at 10:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India U19 vs Nepal U19 Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India U19 vs Nepal U19 match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Nepal U19 Asia Cup 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website in India.