Indian Seafarer Killed In Attack Off Oman, Death Toll Rises To 23

An attack on the vessel MSV AL JUSUFI near Oman killed Gujarat-based seafarer Gandhar Nahim Ajij.
Omani Coast Guard rescued the other 13 Indian crew members aboard.
The MEA said 23 Indians, including 15 seafarers, have died in the West Asia conflict.
An Indian seafarer from Gujarat was killed after a vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members was hit by an unidentified aerial object off Oman, taking the number of Indian nationals killed in the West Asia conflict to 23, the government said.
The vessel, MSV AL JUSUFI, came under attack near Limah on November 2. Omani Coast Guard personnel rescued 13 crew members. The deceased was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij.
Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced Ajij’s death in a post on X on Tuesday. “While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to injuries,” he said.
15 Seafarers Among 23 Indians Killed
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the latest death raised the toll of Indians killed in the West Asia conflict from 22 to 23. Fifteen of them were seafarers, he said. The government is coordinating the return of the rescued crew members and Ajij’s mortal remains.
“We once again call upon all parties to pursue dialogue and diplomacy so that peace can return to the region at the earliest and freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways is restored and guaranteed,” Jaiswal said.
The Ministry of External Affairs said attacks on commercial shipping in the region were “deeply concerning” and urged an immediate de-escalation. “The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it said.
India Says 4,330 Sailors Brought Home
Officials said 4,330 Indian sailors had been brought back safely from the conflict-hit Persian Gulf. Eight Indian-flagged ships were currently in the Gulf, six of them operating in the region. Two foreign-flagged ships carrying fertilisers were waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, an official said.
Separately, five Indians have been killed in attacks in the Black Sea region, Jaiswal said. Two others remain missing, according to the MEA.
Jaiswal said the conflict had caused a “very heavy toll” in casualties and disrupted lives and global flows of food, fuel, fertilisers and finance. India has urged the parties to end hostilities and restore normalcy, he said.