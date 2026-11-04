Customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Bahrain at Mumbai airport.
Authorities recovered 1.68 kg of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 2.09 crore.
The contraband was found hidden in their undergarments, and an investigation is ongoing.
Two passengers who arrived at Mumbai airport from Bahrain have been caught with 1.68 kg of gold dust, valued at around Rs 2.09 crore, concealed in their undergarments, officials said on Wednesday.
Sleuths of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passengers after they arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, they said.
During a search, the AIU personnel found gold dust in wax form cleverly concealed inside their undergarments, an official said.
The contraband was certified by a government-approved valuer and seized under the Customs Act.
Further investigation into the smuggling attempt is underway, the official said.