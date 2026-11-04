A 12-hour shutdown called by the People's Rights Action Committee (PRAC) evoked a mixed response in the Itanagar Capital Region.
Government offices remained functional while commercial shops and business establishments stayed closed.
Demands included the release of protesters detained during demonstrations against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
The 12-hour shutdown called by the People's Rights Action Committee (PRAC) in the Itanagar Capital Region from 5 am evoked a mixed response on Wednesday, with government offices functioning and shops remaining closed.
"The shutdown is going on peacefully. There is no report of any law-and-order problem or untoward incident," Capital SP Jummar Basar told PTI.
The protesters are demanding the release of those detained in connection with the October 23 protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.
PRAC's other demands include withdrawal of security forces deployed for the proposed project, revocation of suspension orders of gaonburas (village headmen), suspension of SUMP survey activities, etc.
Basar said security arrangements had been put in place to maintain law and order.
Additional security personnel have been deployed at key locations like Civil Secretariat, Lok Bhavan as a precautionary measure to ensure that the bandh remains peaceful, police added.
"Government offices are functioning, while shops and other business establishments have downed their shutters," police said.
Itanagar Capital Region (Naharlagun) SP Nyelam Nega also said the bandh was peaceful.
In the morning, around 30 protesters attempted to march from Bage Tinali near Nirjuli towards IG Park in Itanagar. However, police personnel dispersed them, he said.
Though vehicles continued to ply during the shutdown, roads across the capital region remained largely deserted, police said.