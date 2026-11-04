Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter To Cross Landmark Milestone During 1st ODI Vs New Zealand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of ODI cricket to cross the 13,000-run mark in the format while batting at No.3. Ricky Ponting sits on the second position with 12662 runs

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Virat Kohli during the 1st ODI vs New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4, in Auckland
Virat Kohli during the 1st ODI vs New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4, in Auckland | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli became the first batter to cross the 13,000-run mark in ODI while batting at No. 3

  • Virat Kohli reached the landmark milestone against New Zealand during the 1st ODI on Wednesday, November 4

  • Virat Kohli completed the milestone in his 251st innings in the format

Virat Kohli made ODI history on Wednesday, November 4, in the first match between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, becoming the first batter to reach 13,000 runs while batting at No. 3. During India’s chase of 186, he needed 12 runs to get there.

Kohli brought up the milestone with his 12th run off the 13th ball of his innings, at 6.2 overs of India’s chase. The milestone came during India’s chase of 186, underlining Kohli’s long hold over one of the format’s most demanding batting slots.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score

Virat Kohli Pulls Off A Stunning One-Handed Catch In 1st ODI Vs New Zealand | Watch

By Outlook Sports Desk

PLAYERCOUNTRYTIME SPANMATCHESINNINGSRUNSBEST SCOREAVERAGE10050
Virat KohliIndia2009-202625425113000*18361.64869
Ricky PontingAustralia, ICC1995-20123353301266216442.482974
Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka, ICC, Asia2001-2015243238974716944.711866
Jacques KallisSouth Africa, Africa, ICC1997-2014204200777413945.721357
Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand2010-2025143140650414851.611344
Babar AzamPakistan2016-2026125124605415855.542032
Joe RootEngland2013-20261291235525166*53.121437
Dean JonesAustralia1985-1994132131510014543.58739
Brain LaraWest Indies1992-2007109106444716945.841226
Steve SmithAustralia2014-20259795436916452.011127
Marvan AtapattuSri Lanka1996-20071221204142132*38.35433
Rahul DravidIndia1996-2011112109400015338.83727

Ponting Trails Kohli

Ricky Ponting is second on the ODI list for runs scored at No. 3. The former Australia captain batted there 330 times and finished with 12,662 runs.

Kohli has now moved clear of every batter in ODI history at No. 3. The gap also shows the scale of his output in the role over the years.

Only Kohli and Ponting have crossed 10,000 ODI runs as a No. 3 batter.

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