Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter To Cross Landmark Milestone During 1st ODI Vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli became the first batter to cross the 13,000-run mark in ODI while batting at No. 3
Virat Kohli reached the landmark milestone against New Zealand during the 1st ODI on Wednesday, November 4
Virat Kohli completed the milestone in his 251st innings in the format
Virat Kohli made ODI history on Wednesday, November 4, in the first match between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, becoming the first batter to reach 13,000 runs while batting at No. 3. During India’s chase of 186, he needed 12 runs to get there.
Kohli brought up the milestone with his 12th run off the 13th ball of his innings, at 6.2 overs of India’s chase. The milestone came during India’s chase of 186, underlining Kohli’s long hold over one of the format’s most demanding batting slots.
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100
|50
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2009-2026
|254
|251
|13000*
|183
|61.6
|48
|69
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia, ICC
|1995-2012
|335
|330
|12662
|164
|42.48
|29
|74
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka, ICC, Asia
|2001-2015
|243
|238
|9747
|169
|44.71
|18
|66
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa, Africa, ICC
|1997-2014
|204
|200
|7774
|139
|45.72
|13
|57
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|2010-2025
|143
|140
|6504
|148
|51.61
|13
|44
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|2016-2026
|125
|124
|6054
|158
|55.54
|20
|32
|Joe Root
|England
|2013-2026
|129
|123
|5525
|166*
|53.12
|14
|37
|Dean Jones
|Australia
|1985-1994
|132
|131
|5100
|145
|43.58
|7
|39
|Brain Lara
|West Indies
|1992-2007
|109
|106
|4447
|169
|45.84
|12
|26
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|2014-2025
|97
|95
|4369
|164
|52.01
|11
|27
|Marvan Atapattu
|Sri Lanka
|1996-2007
|122
|120
|4142
|132*
|38.35
|4
|33
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|1996-2011
|112
|109
|4000
|153
|38.83
|7
|27
Ponting Trails Kohli
Ricky Ponting is second on the ODI list for runs scored at No. 3. The former Australia captain batted there 330 times and finished with 12,662 runs.
Kohli has now moved clear of every batter in ODI history at No. 3. The gap also shows the scale of his output in the role over the years.
Only Kohli and Ponting have crossed 10,000 ODI runs as a No. 3 batter.