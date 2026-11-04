'Flying Hitman': Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Diving Run-Out to Dismiss Daryl Mitchell | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Rohit Sharma produced a stunning mid-air throw to run out Daryl Mitchell during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The former India captain’s sharp fielding helped reduce New Zealand to 97/5, while Mitchell was dismissed for 28 off 41 balls after KL Rahul completed the run-out

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India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Eden Park in Auckland
Airborne Rohit Sharma makes a stunning fielding effort to dismiss Daryl Mitchell | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma pulled off a diving, mid-air throw to run out Daryl Mitchell in Auckland

  • The dismissal came during the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4

  • Axar Patel’s delivery and Glenn Phillips’ quick single set up the run-out chance

India's former all-format captain Rohit Sharma showcased his high fitness standards during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, on Wednesday, November 4.

The right-handed batter makes an amazing dive and throws the ball while being in the air to dismiss Daryl Mitchell as he tried to sneak runs.

The effort from the former skipper and opening batter won a lot of praise on the internet from users, appreciating his skill at the age of 39. Some users claimed that it is hard to believe Rohit Sharma is closing in on 40 while maintaining such fielding skill.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score

The incident took place on the first ball of the 22nd over. Axar Patel bowled a full delivery on middle stump, which Glenn Phillips tucked toward the on-side for a quick single.

Showing incredible reflexes, Rohit Sharma swooped onto the ball in a flash and fired a smart, lightning-fast throw to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who whipped off the bails to catch Daryl Mitchell short of his ground.

Mitchell departed for 28 off 41 balls, leaving New Zealand in deep trouble at 97/5 as India reaped the rewards of Rohit's brilliant fielding effort.

Related Content
Rohit Sharma pulled off an impressive run-out before Virat Kohli took a spectacular one-handed catch in the first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4 - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India's Virat Kohli, right, and India's Rohit Sharma give the fist after scoring runs during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill (L-R) - | Photo: X/@BCCI (Left)

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