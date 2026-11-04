'Flying Hitman': Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Diving Run-Out to Dismiss Daryl Mitchell | Watch

Rohit Sharma pulled off a diving, mid-air throw to run out Daryl Mitchell in Auckland
The dismissal came during the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4
Axar Patel’s delivery and Glenn Phillips’ quick single set up the run-out chance
India's former all-format captain Rohit Sharma showcased his high fitness standards during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, on Wednesday, November 4.
The right-handed batter makes an amazing dive and throws the ball while being in the air to dismiss Daryl Mitchell as he tried to sneak runs.
The effort from the former skipper and opening batter won a lot of praise on the internet from users, appreciating his skill at the age of 39. Some users claimed that it is hard to believe Rohit Sharma is closing in on 40 while maintaining such fielding skill.
The incident took place on the first ball of the 22nd over. Axar Patel bowled a full delivery on middle stump, which Glenn Phillips tucked toward the on-side for a quick single.
Showing incredible reflexes, Rohit Sharma swooped onto the ball in a flash and fired a smart, lightning-fast throw to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who whipped off the bails to catch Daryl Mitchell short of his ground.
Mitchell departed for 28 off 41 balls, leaving New Zealand in deep trouble at 97/5 as India reaped the rewards of Rohit's brilliant fielding effort.