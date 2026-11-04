'I Will Be The Fielding Coach': Former England Captain Takes Cheeky Dig As BCCI Invites Applications

Michael Vaughan reacted on X after the BCCI opened applications for the Senior Women’s National Team fielding coach post
The BCCI has set November 16 as the deadline and is also seeking a head physiotherapist for the senior men’s team
India’s fielding came under scrutiny after 10 dropped catches in five group-stage matches at the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup
Michael Vaughan has taken a swipe at India's fielding troubles after the BCCI invited applications for the fielding coach's job with the Senior Women's National Team. Reacting on X, the former England captain wrote: "I will be the fielding coach."
The board has set November 16 as the deadline for applications. It is also seeking a head physiotherapist for the Senior Men's National Team.
Vaughan's jab lands as India's fielding comes under pressure. A string of dropped catches and missed chances across recent series has kept the issue in focus and raised fresh questions over standards.
A Long Problem
The World Cup exposed the problem. India dropped 10 catches across five group-stage matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Three of those chances came against South Africa, where Marizanne Kapp punished India after getting multiple lifelines.
India then crashed out in the group stage. The fielding drew heavy criticism after the costly errors fed directly into that early exit.
Head coach Amol Muzumdar later admitted the side had to improve in all three departments — batting, bowling and fielding. That assessment now sits at the centre of the BCCI's search for a specialist fielding coach.
The lapses did not stop there. India dropped four catches in their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. In the opening ODI of the next series, they missed another four opportunities and again looked untidy in the field.
Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was among the players who struggled. She put down two catches, including a regulation chance behind the stumps.
Deepti Sharma and Kranti Gaud also missed chances. India also failed to complete a couple of run-out opportunities. The team still sealed a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series, but the repeated mistakes kept the focus on whether enough had been done to fix the issue.
Who Can Apply For The Role?
The BCCI has set clear entry rules for the role. Applicants must have represented India or another country at international level. They must also hold at least a BCCI Level 'B' coaching certificate or an equivalent qualification, along with experience of at least 30 first-class matches.
The board has also opened another route. Candidates can qualify if they have coached an international team for one season or a T20 franchise or state team for at least two seasons.
India's next assignment comes in December. They will tour South Africa in all three formats, starting with a one-off Test in Gqeberha from December 9. That will be followed by three ODIs from December 16 and three T20Is from December 26.