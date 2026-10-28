'Scouting Can Definitely Do It': Gujarat Giants Coach Michael Klinger Outlines Auction Strategy Ahead of WPL 2027

“Scouting can definitely do it,” he said. “Look at Anushka last year. A lot of batters had better domestic seasons than her leading into the auction. But our scouts felt, from what they saw of her, even in scores of 20 and 30, that her game would step up against the best bowling in the world. Little gems of information like that were the reason we picked her. We could easily have picked five or six batters who had scored a lot more runs than her. So yes, the scouting system can unearth future stars.”