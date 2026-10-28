Two office workers in Cape Town were caught watching the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live from their desks
The duo quickly returned to work after spotting themselves on the stadium's big screen
The hilarious moment during the 43rd over left commentators and fans laughing
Cricket fans can go to great lengths to catch their favourite team in action, but two office workers in Cape Town may have found the perfect spot to enjoy a Test match without even leaving their desks.
However, their little cricket-watching session took an unexpected turn when television cameras caught them following the action live during the third Test between South Africa and Australia.
The hilarious incident took place on Day 1 of the series decider at Newlands Cricket Ground on Tuesday, October 27, when the Proteas were cruising in their first innings. With their office offering a clear view of the ground, the two employees appeared completely engrossed in the match, enjoying a viewing experience that many cricket lovers would happily trade their office setups for.
The funny part, however, came when the broadcast cameras spotted the duo and their images appeared on the giant stadium screen. Realising they had suddenly become the centre of attention, both men immediately turned towards their computers and got back to work, seemingly hoping to convince everyone that nothing unusual had happened.
The moment left commentators and fans in splits, with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa reacting with laughter and saying, “Sorry boys!” The incident soon caught the internet's attention, with viewers finding the pair's instant transformation from cricket spectators to dedicated employees hilariously relatable.
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: What Happened on Day 1?
While the office workers provided entertainment off the field, South Africa and Australia served up a thrilling opening day of the series decider.
After winning the toss, Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl, but the decision initially backfired as Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman put together a 158-run opening partnership. Ackerman narrowly missed a maiden Test century, scoring 95 off 94 balls, while Markram made 78.
David Bedingham added a valuable 50, while Marco Jansen counterattacked with 52 and Ryan Rickelton contributed 42. However, Mitchell Starc's sensational late spell dismantled the Proteas' lower order.
South Africa were eventually bowled out for 329 in 82.3 overs, with Starc claiming six wickets for 72 runs. The series was level at 1-1 heading into the decisive Test, setting up an intriguing contest for the remaining days.