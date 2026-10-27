South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman Steady Proteas At 21/0

SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Markram, Ackerman Start Cautiously!
South Africa add five runs in the fourth over as Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman continue to build a steady opening partnership. Markram moves to 8 off 13 deliveries, while Ackerman has scored 7 off 11 balls. Josh Hazlewood keeps things tight with a disciplined over, conceding just five runs without picking up a wicket. The Australian pacer finishes his second over with figures of 0/7, keeping the South African batters in check during the early stages of the innings.
SA 15/0 (4)
SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: And The Action Begins!
Aiden Markran and Marques Ackerman starts the innings for South Africa as Mitchell Starc bowls the first over of the match.
SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia's Playing XI!
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Steve Smith misses out
SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia To Field First!
Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.
SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Playing XI!
South Africa have already announced their playing XI for the decider. Gerald Coetzee picked up for the third Test as Anrich Nortje misses out duee to injury.
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee
SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Good Afternoon!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 1. The series is perfectly poised at 1-1, with both teams looking to win the Cape Town decider and clinch the series. Sit back and follow our coverage as we bring you all the live updates.