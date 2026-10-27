South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman Steady Proteas At 21/0

South Africa Vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score: With the series locked at 1-1, South Africa and Australia lock horns in the third and final Test. Follow live scores, real-time ball-by-ball commentary, session highlights, and all critical updates right here.

Cameron Green of Australia makes a run during play on day three of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026.

Cameron Green of Australia makes a run during play on day three of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score: Welcome to our live blog for the third and final Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town. With the series finely poised at 1-1, both sides have everything to play for. Australia, touring South Africa for the first time since 2018, claimed the opener to take a 1-0 lead. However, the hosts bounced back in style, leveling the series with a dominant innings and 32-run victory in the second Test. While Australia receive a major boost with Cameron Green returning to the playing XI, South Africa will miss the services of premier fast bowler Anrich Nortje. Follow live scores, real-time ball-by-ball commentary, session highlights, and all critical updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Oct 2026, 02:21:01 pm IST SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Markram, Ackerman Start Cautiously! South Africa add five runs in the fourth over as Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman continue to build a steady opening partnership. Markram moves to 8 off 13 deliveries, while Ackerman has scored 7 off 11 balls. Josh Hazlewood keeps things tight with a disciplined over, conceding just five runs without picking up a wicket. The Australian pacer finishes his second over with figures of 0/7, keeping the South African batters in check during the early stages of the innings. SA 15/0 (4)

27 Oct 2026, 02:05:52 pm IST SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: And The Action Begins! Aiden Markran and Marques Ackerman starts the innings for South Africa as Mitchell Starc bowls the first over of the match.

27 Oct 2026, 01:49:54 pm IST SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia's Playing XI! Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Steve Smith misses out

27 Oct 2026, 01:50:41 pm IST SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia To Field First! Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.

27 Oct 2026, 12:56:03 pm IST SA vs Aus Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Playing XI! South Africa have already announced their playing XI for the decider. Gerald Coetzee picked up for the third Test as Anrich Nortje misses out duee to injury. South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee