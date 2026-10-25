World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates: Follow live updates of all Indian wrestlers in action on Sunday, October 25, at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian wrestlers in action at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday, October 25. After a difficult opening day, India’s Greco-Roman campaign has suffered another setback, with Asian Games silver medallist Nitesh Siwach losing his opening-round bout to Germany’s Anton Vieweg by technical superiority. There is, however, good news from the 55kg category, where Lalit Sehrawat has stormed into the bronze medal bout after a commanding 7-0 win over American Max Emiliano Nowry in the repechage. He will next face Kazakhstan’s Iskhar Kurbayev for a place on the podium. Stay tuned for more live updates from Astana.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Oct 2026, 01:05:18 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live: Freestyle Vs Greco-Roman - What’s The Difference? A leg attack can change the course of a wrestling bout, but whether a wrestler can use it depends on the style. Freestyle wrestling allows attacks on the legs and holds below the waist, while Greco-Roman wrestling prohibits both, requiring wrestlers to focus on attacks and throws above the waist. This key difference shapes how wrestlers execute takedowns, defend against opponents and score points. Read the full rules and key differences between Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

25 Oct 2026, 12:57:59 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live: Greco-Roman 55kg - Lalit Sehrawat Books Bronze Medal Bout Lalit Sehrawat is one win away from a World Championships medal! The Indian wrestler put on a commanding show against American Max Emiliano Nowry, a four-time Pan American champion, cruising to a 7-0 victory in the Greco-Roman 55kg repechage. Ranked eighth, Lalit made light work of the 21st-ranked American to keep his medal hopes alive. Next up is Kazakhstan’s Iskhar Kurbayev in the bronze medal bout. Can Lalit get the job done? We will find out soon!

25 Oct 2026, 12:51:52 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live: Greco-Roman 97kg - Nitesh Siwach Suffers First-Round Defeat A tough start for India in Astana! Asian Games silver medallist Nitesh Siwach was on the back foot from the get-go against Germany’s Anton Vieweg in their Greco-Roman 97kg opening-round bout. Siwach struggled to find his rhythm as Vieweg took control of the contest, eventually securing victory by technical superiority. An early setback for the Indian wrestler, who will be disappointed with how his campaign began at the World Wrestling Championships.

25 Oct 2026, 12:16:54 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Schedule For Sunday, October 25, 2026 Repechage: Greco-Roman 55kg, 60kg, 77kg, 82kg

Qualification Rounds: Greco-Roman 72kg, 97kg, 130kg

Semi-finals: Greco-Roman 72kg, 97kg, 130kg

Medal Bouts/Finals: Greco-Roman 55kg, 60kg, 77kg, 82kg

25 Oct 2026, 12:07:00 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Weight Categories! Men's Freestyle: 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, 92kg, 97kg, 125kg

Women's Freestyle: 50kg, 53kg, 55kg, 57kg, 59kg, 62kg, 65kg, 68kg, 72kg, 76kg

Men's Greco-Roman: 55kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 72kg, 77kg, 82kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg

25 Oct 2026, 12:05:38 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Alexandrin Gutu Pulls Off Rare Standing Pin No way, Alexandrin GUTU 🇲🇩 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zIC46DT0aR — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 24, 2026 In case you missed it yesterday, Moldova’s Alexandrin Gutu pulled off a spectacular move to pin Bulgaria’s Stoyan Kubatov while both wrestlers were still standing, booking his place in the Greco-Roman 77kg final and securing his maiden senior World Championships medal.

25 Oct 2026, 11:49:37 am IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Streaming Info The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will be available to watch live on UWW+, the official streaming platform of United World Wrestling.