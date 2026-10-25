World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live: Freestyle Vs Greco-Roman - What’s The Difference?
A leg attack can change the course of a wrestling bout, but whether a wrestler can use it depends on the style. Freestyle wrestling allows attacks on the legs and holds below the waist, while Greco-Roman wrestling prohibits both, requiring wrestlers to focus on attacks and throws above the waist.
This key difference shapes how wrestlers execute takedowns, defend against opponents and score points.
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live: Greco-Roman 55kg - Lalit Sehrawat Books Bronze Medal Bout
Lalit Sehrawat is one win away from a World Championships medal! The Indian wrestler put on a commanding show against American Max Emiliano Nowry, a four-time Pan American champion, cruising to a 7-0 victory in the Greco-Roman 55kg repechage.
Ranked eighth, Lalit made light work of the 21st-ranked American to keep his medal hopes alive. Next up is Kazakhstan’s Iskhar Kurbayev in the bronze medal bout. Can Lalit get the job done? We will find out soon!
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live: Greco-Roman 97kg - Nitesh Siwach Suffers First-Round Defeat
A tough start for India in Astana! Asian Games silver medallist Nitesh Siwach was on the back foot from the get-go against Germany’s Anton Vieweg in their Greco-Roman 97kg opening-round bout.
Siwach struggled to find his rhythm as Vieweg took control of the contest, eventually securing victory by technical superiority. An early setback for the Indian wrestler, who will be disappointed with how his campaign began at the World Wrestling Championships.
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Schedule For Sunday, October 25, 2026
Repechage: Greco-Roman 55kg, 60kg, 77kg, 82kg
Qualification Rounds: Greco-Roman 72kg, 97kg, 130kg
Semi-finals: Greco-Roman 72kg, 97kg, 130kg
Medal Bouts/Finals: Greco-Roman 55kg, 60kg, 77kg, 82kg
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Weight Categories!
Men's Freestyle: 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, 92kg, 97kg, 125kg
Women's Freestyle: 50kg, 53kg, 55kg, 57kg, 59kg, 62kg, 65kg, 68kg, 72kg, 76kg
Men's Greco-Roman: 55kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 72kg, 77kg, 82kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Alexandrin Gutu Pulls Off Rare Standing Pin
In case you missed it yesterday, Moldova’s Alexandrin Gutu pulled off a spectacular move to pin Bulgaria’s Stoyan Kubatov while both wrestlers were still standing, booking his place in the Greco-Roman 77kg final and securing his maiden senior World Championships medal.
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Streaming Info
The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will be available to watch live on UWW+, the official streaming platform of United World Wrestling.
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Good Morning!
Greetings, wrestling fans! The much-awaited Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026 are underway, and we’re back with our live coverage. With Indian wrestlers in focus, stay tuned for all the latest updates from the mat!