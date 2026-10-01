Freestyle Vs Greco-Roman Wrestling: What’s The Difference? Key Rules Explained

However, the consequences differ between Freestyle and Greco-Roman:

Freestyle: The first passivity instance results in a verbal warning.

Freestyle: A second passivity call can put the wrestler on a 30-second activity clock. They must score during that period or their opponent is awarded a point.

Freestyle: If neither wrestler has scored during the opening two minutes, the referee can determine which competitor has been more passive and place them on the activity clock.

Greco-Roman: A passivity call can award the active wrestler one point and give them the choice of restarting from the standing or parterre position.

Greco-Roman: A second passivity call follows the same basic procedure.