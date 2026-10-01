Freestyle Vs Greco-Roman Wrestling: What’s The Difference? Key Rules Explained

Freestyle wrestling allows leg attacks and holds below the waist, unlike Greco-Roman wrestling
Greco-Roman focuses on upper-body techniques, with wrestlers prohibited from attacking below the waist
Both styles feature different weight categories and tactical approaches at the Asian Games 2026
A leg attack can change everything in a wrestling bout -- but only if the rules allow it.
That is where Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling differ most significantly. While Freestyle wrestlers can attack the legs and hold their opponents below the waist, Greco-Roman wrestlers must keep their attacks above the waist.
This fundamental restriction changes how competitors approach takedowns, throws, defence and scoring.
Wrestling is underway at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with both Freestyle and Greco-Roman events being held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center.
India have already secured two medals in wrestling, including a bronze on Wednesday, while Nitesh Siwach has assured the country of another medal in the men’s 97kg Greco-Roman category by reaching the final.
The Indian wrestler is guaranteed at least a silver, marking India’s first silver in the event since the 1962 Asian Games.
But what exactly separates the two disciplines? From permitted holds and leg attacks to passivity rules, technical superiority and weight categories, here's everything you need to know about Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
Freestyle vs Greco-Roman Wrestling - Rules And Restrictions
Freestyle wrestling allows leg attacks
In Freestyle, wrestlers can target virtually any part of their opponent's body.
Competitors can attack the legs, grab below the waist and use their own legs while executing offensive or defensive techniques. This gives wrestlers several ways to create takedowns, either through direct leg attacks or by combining lower- and upper-body techniques.
The wider range of legal attacks means Freestyle wrestlers must protect their legs while also looking for opportunities to attack their opponents.
Women's wrestling at the international level is also contested under Freestyle rules.
Greco-Roman wrestling keeps the action above the waist
The defining rule of Greco-Roman wrestling is the prohibition on attacks below the waist.
A wrestler cannot grab an opponent's legs or use their own legs to execute an offensive technique. Instead, competitors have to rely on their upper bodies to control, lift, throw and turn their opponents.
This places greater emphasis on upper-body strength, grips, positioning and throwing techniques.
The restrictions also make the par terre position particularly important in Greco-Roman wrestling, with one wrestler placed face down on the mat while the opponent works from the top.
What happens in the 'Par Terre' position?
In the parterre position, the wrestler on top attempts to lift, turn or expose the opponent's back to the mat to score points.
The position is particularly significant in Greco-Roman because wrestlers cannot use leg attacks to create scoring opportunities.
Freestyle also features ground wrestling, but the ability to attack the legs gives competitors more options during both standing and mat exchanges.
How do the passivity rules differ?
A wrestler who avoids engaging or fails to show sufficient intent to score can be penalised for passivity in both disciplines.
However, the consequences differ between Freestyle and Greco-Roman:
Freestyle: The first passivity instance results in a verbal warning.
Freestyle: A second passivity call can put the wrestler on a 30-second activity clock. They must score during that period or their opponent is awarded a point.
Freestyle: If neither wrestler has scored during the opening two minutes, the referee can determine which competitor has been more passive and place them on the activity clock.
Greco-Roman: A passivity call can award the active wrestler one point and give them the choice of restarting from the standing or parterre position.
Greco-Roman: A second passivity call follows the same basic procedure.
Greco-Roman: Subsequent passivity calls can give the active wrestler the choice of position without an additional point being awarded.
When does technical superiority end a bout?
A wrestling bout can end before the scheduled time when one wrestler builds a sufficiently large points advantage.
The margin required for technical superiority is different in the two disciplines:
Freestyle: A 10-point lead results in victory by technical superiority.
Greco-Roman: An eight-point lead is enough to secure victory by technical superiority.
How long are the bouts?
The duration is the same for both disciplines.
A senior-level wrestling bout consists of two three-minute periods, with a 30-second interval between them.
So, the difference between Freestyle and Greco-Roman is not the length of the contest, but what wrestlers are allowed to do during it.
Wrestling at the Asian Games
Wrestling has featured at the Asian Games since the 1954 Manila edition, when Freestyle was introduced.
Greco-Roman wrestling was added at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, while women's wrestling made its debut at the 2002 Busan Games.
The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 competition features 18 wrestling events, with six weight categories each in men's Freestyle, men's Greco-Roman and women's wrestling.
Asian Games 2026 wrestling weight categories
Men's Freestyle: 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg
Men's Greco-Roman: 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg
Women's Wrestling: 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, 76kg
Freestyle vs Greco-Roman wrestling - key differences
Body area: Freestyle allows attacks across the entire body, while Greco-Roman restricts attacks to above the waist.
Below-the-waist holds: Allowed in Freestyle; prohibited in Greco-Roman.
Leg attacks: Freestyle allows wrestlers to attack the legs; Greco-Roman does not.
Use of legs: Freestyle wrestlers can use their legs during offensive and defensive techniques; Greco-Roman wrestlers cannot use their legs offensively.
Upper-body techniques: Allowed in both styles.
Parterre position: Used in both, but particularly significant in Greco-Roman.
Technical superiority: 10-point lead in Freestyle; eight-point lead in Greco-Roman.
Women's wrestling: Contested under Freestyle rules.
The easiest way to remember the distinction is this - Freestyle allows wrestlers to attack the legs, while Greco-Roman keeps the action above the waist.
Asian Games 2026: India Wrestling Squad
Women: Dipanshi (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Priya Malik (76kg)
Men's freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Punia (97kg), Rajat Ruhal (125kg)
Greco-Roman: Sumit Dalal (60kg), Aman (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg)