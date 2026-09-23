Banned Athlete To Return? Greco-Roman Wrestler Deepak May Travel To Japan After Delhi High Court Decision

Deepak, the Greco-Roman wrestler in the 67kg category, may travel to Japan after a favourable court order
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed authorities, including the Government, to consider his name within three days
The court asked for permissible relief under the existing policy in Deepak’s case
Greco-Roman wrestler Deepak (67kg) may travel to Japan after a favourable court order reopened a path back into the Asian Games squad. He had been removed from the Indian contingent after testing positive for the banned substance Clomifene.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities, including the Government, to “consider” Deepak’s name and give “permissible relief” under existing policy within three days. The wrestling squad is set to leave for Japan on September 26.
Doping Finding Context
Deepak’s removal stems from an adverse analytical finding for Clomifene reported by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). He was not provisionally suspended after the finding.
Court Order Details
The High Court’s direction was narrow. It asked the authorities, including the Government, to “consider” Deepak’s name and give “permissible relief” under existing policy within three days. The court also said it passed the order solely on the basis of Deepak’s petition.