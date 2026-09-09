Asian Games-Bound Deepak Fails Dope Test, WFI Drops Greco-Roman Wrestler From Squad

Deepak’s doping case further shrinks India’s wrestling contingent at the Asian Games
WFI has withdrawn the Greco-Roman wrestler after his sample returned an atypical finding for clomifene
The case follows doping violations involving Mukul Dahiya and Deepanshu
India’s doping crisis ahead of the Asian Games is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Another wrestler has now been caught in the anti-doping net. Greco-Roman wrestler Deepak has returned an atypical finding for clomifene.
The development has forced the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to withdraw him from the Asian Games squad, further weakening India’s wrestling challenge at the continental showpiece.
The development comes after India had already lost two wrestling places in the Asian Games squad following doping cases involving freestyle 86kg wrestler Mukul Dahiya and Greco-Roman 130kg wrestler Deepanshu.
Deepak, a 25-year-old wrestler from Delhi, had earned his place in the Indian team after winning the selection trials in Lucknow on May 31. He had secured his opportunity through a medal-winning performance at the Federation Cup and surprised the coaches by emerging victorious at the trials.
The wrestler, who represents the Indian Postal Service, had also become the first wrestler from the organisation to earn a place in India’s Asian Games contingent.
Deepak's Sample Raises Red Flag
According to a notification issued by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Deepak’s urine sample collected during the selection trials returned an atypical finding for clomifene.
The substance is prohibited under S4, which covers Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, in the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.
NADA reported the atypical finding on July 23 and subsequently conducted an investigation, including an interview with Deepak on August 17. Following the process, the agency decided to move the case forward as an Adverse Analytical Finding.
Clomifene is a drug commonly used to treat infertility in both men and women.
WFI Pulls Wrestler From Asian Games Squad
Although the anti-doping proceedings are yet to reach their final conclusion, the WFI has decided against taking a chance with Deepak at the Asian Games.
A WFI official told PTI that the federation opted to withdraw him because of the potential consequences of another positive test during the Games. According to the official, United World Wrestling (UWW) could impose a penalty of INR 20 lakh on the federation if Deepak were to test positive in Japan.
The federation has also questioned the timing of the doping results, arguing that it could have retained all three wrestling quota places had it been informed earlier.
"Deepak had indeed surprised coaches by winning the trials. He was never part of the national camp that is why he was never tested enough. He came to trials stage through his medal at the Federation Cup."
"Deepanshu was tested in March and we got his result only in July. Similarly Mukul and Deepak were tested on May 31 and we are getting the results now. If we had known the results early, we would not have sent their names. We would have replaced them with others, but nothing can be done now," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.
The two earlier cases had already left India without entries in the 86kg freestyle and 130kg Greco-Roman categories. Deepak’s withdrawal now adds another blow to the country's wrestling campaign.
Federation Points To Delay In Results
The WFI has expressed particular concern over the time taken for the test results to reach the federation.
Deepanshu’s sample was collected in March, while Mukul and Deepak were tested on May 31. By the time the respective results became known, the process of finalising India’s Asian Games contingent had already advanced significantly.
The federation believes earlier information could have allowed it to make replacements and avoid losing the quota places.
The WFI official also told PTI that the federation is working on a stricter anti-doping policy following the string of cases.
"We are bringing in very strict doping policy very soon. Offenders will not be spared. We are already trying to educate them," the official told PTI.
NADA Questions Deepak's Explanation
NADA’s notification also highlighted concerns over Deepak’s explanation for the presence of clomifene.
The wrestler had not declared any medication linked to the prohibited substance on his doping control form. He also failed to provide purchase records, invoices or bills for the dietary supplements he said he had consumed.
The agency further noted that Deepak did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption for clomifene.
NADA also found no departure from the applicable testing or laboratory standards that could explain the finding. It subsequently determined that Deepak had failed to satisfactorily account for the presence of the prohibited substance in his sample.
Wrestler Can Challenge A-Sample Finding
The case, however, is not necessarily over.
Deepak has the right to challenge the A-sample finding by requesting an analysis of his B-sample. He has seven days from receiving the notification to exercise that right.
If the B-sample also confirms the presence of clomifene, or if Deepak chooses to waive B-sample analysis, the Adverse Analytical Finding would be confirmed under the applicable anti-doping rules.
For Indian wrestling, the latest case adds to a deeply concerning run-up to the Asian Games, with multiple weight categories already affected by doping cases and the country's wrestling contingent shrinking before the competition has even begun.
With PTI Inputs