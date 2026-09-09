Barcelona vs feyenoord live streaming uefa champions league 2026 27 preview when and where to watch

Barcelona Vs Feyenoord Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 September 2026 9:19 pm

Barcelona will face Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday, September 9, at 10:15 PM IST, with the La Liga champions looking to begin their European campaign with a win at home

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 September 2026 9:19 pm

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

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