Barcelona Vs Feyenoord Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Barcelona will face Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday, September 9, at 10:15 PM IST, with the La Liga champions looking to begin their European campaign with a win at home

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FC Barcelona Vs Feyenoord, Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona will face Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 9, at 10:15 PM IST

  • Barcelona will look to begin their European campaign with a win at home

  • Feyenoord will aim to upset the La Liga champions and start their UCL campaign strongly

The defending La Liga champions, FC Barcelona, open their UCL season at home against Eredivisie side Feyenoord on Wednesday, September 9, at 10:15 PM IST.

Barca, under manager Hansi Flick, have won La Liga in consecutive seasons and are sitting comfortably at the top of the Spanish top division yet again, with four wins.

But it’s Europe’s top competition that has eluded them since 2015. Over the past two seasons, they have reached the semi-finals in 2024-25 and the quarter-finals in 2025-26, losing to Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Feyenoord finished second in the Eredivisie in the 2025-26 season and qualified for the Champions League league phase this season.

They had to play the third qualifying round in the 2025-26 Champions League after finishing third in the Eredivisie in 2024-25, but lost to Fenerbahce and subsequently played in the Europa League.

They finished 29th in the Europa League league phase. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is now in charge of Feyenoord after replacing Robin van Persie in the summer. They are currently third in this season’s Eredivisie table.

This is a rare meeting between Barcelona and Feyenoord. Both teams have played each other twice before, and that was way back in the second round of the 1974-75 European Cup.

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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, top, and Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's his fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona in Elche, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

The Catalan giants won the tie 3-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in Rotterdam and a 3-0 win in Barcelona. Feyenoord have never won away against Barcelona in European competition.

All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between FC Barcelona And Feyenoord

When And Where Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Barcelona And Feyenoord Take Place?

The UCL encounter between Barcelona and Feyenoord will take place on Wednesday, September 9, at Camp Nou in Barcelona at 10:15 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast FC Barcelona Vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League Match?

The Champions League tie between Barcelona and Feyenoord will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How Can Fans Watch Barcelona Vs Feyenoord Online In India?

The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website

FC Barcelona Vs Feyenoord Predicted XIs:

Barcelona (4-3-3): J. Garcia (Goalkeeper), X. Espart, G. Martin, P. Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Pedri, Rodri, F. Lopez, A. Gordon, Raphinha (Captain), and L. Yamal.

Feyenoord (4-3-3): T. Ernst (Goalkeeper), M. Marmol, J. St. Justa, T. Watanbe, G. Read, C. Vanhoutte, G. Zechiel, O. Targhalline, G. Diarra, N. Ferri, and L. Valente (Captain).

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