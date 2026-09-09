Who Was IAS Rakesh Mehta? Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary Dies By Suicide

Rakesh Mehta, a 1975-batch IAS officer and former Delhi Chief Secretary, died at 74 on September 6, 2026.
He played a key administrative role in Delhi’s power privatisation, property tax reforms and the transition from Blueline to low-floor buses.
As Chief Secretary from 2007 to 2010, Mehta was at the centre of Delhi’s preparations and infrastructure push for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
Rakesh Mehta, who served as Delhi's Chief Secretary through one of the most consequential periods in the capital's recent history, died on September 6, 2026, at his residence in Noida's Sector 82. He was 74. Police said a purported suicide note was recovered at the scene, in which Mehta cited prolonged illness and mental health issues as the reason behind his decision.
Who was Rakesh Mehta?
Mehta was a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service officer whose career, spanning more than three decades, was built almost entirely around the governance of Delhi. He held a succession of senior positions within the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before culminating in his appointment as the city's Chief Secretary in 2007, a post he held for more than three years until his retirement in November 2010.
A long association with the city, and with Sheila Dikshit
Through much of his career, Mehta worked closely with Sheila Dikshit, the long-serving Delhi Chief Minister under whom many of the capital's most significant infrastructure and governance reforms took shape. Former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely recalled that Mehta was exceptionally receptive to progressive policy implementation, while former colleagues described him as an administrator willing to push through change rather than defer to bureaucratic caution.
Mehta's Career
Before becoming Delhi's top bureaucrat, Mehta held several key administrative charges that placed him at the centre of the city's civic and infrastructure planning. He served as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as Power Secretary during the period when Delhi's electricity distribution was privatised, and as Principal Secretary for Transport, where he was closely involved in reshaping the city's public bus network.
Contemporary reporting from 2007 shows him serving as principal secretary on a Delhi government committee examining the Blueline bus crisis, alongside then-Chief Secretary R. Narayanswami — underlining how central he already was to the city's administration well before taking the top job himself.
The reforms that reshaped Delhi
Mehta is widely credited with steering some of the most consequential civic reforms in Delhi's recent history. As Power Secretary, he was central to the landmark privatisation of the city's power distribution network. He also introduced the unit area method for calculating property tax, a reform former Chief Secretary Ramesh Negi said helped reduce corruption in the assessment system.
On transport, Mehta helped prepare the plan to phase out the accident-prone Blueline buses and replace them with low-floor buses — an effort that, during his tenure as Principal Secretary (Transport), added roughly 2,500 low-floor buses to Delhi's fleet, and which continued after he became Chief Secretary until Blueline buses were fully withdrawn from the capital's roads.
Catalyst for the 2010 Commonwealth Games
As Chief Secretary from 2007, Mehta was the chief administrative head overseeing the execution and organisation of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi — years that saw a sustained, high-pressure push to upgrade the capital's transport, power and civic infrastructure on a compressed timeline.
Contemporary reporting from the run-up to the Games shows the scale of that challenge, from concerns raised by Commonwealth Games Federation president Mike Fennell over the city's power and water situation, to delays in flyover and underpass projects and in the delivery of new buses for the Games fleet.
Mehta's role placed him at the administrative centre of that scramble, working alongside the political leadership under Dikshit to deliver the infrastructure the Games ultimately ran on, even as the broader Games organisation would later face a separate corruption controversy involving its organising committee that was unconnected to Mehta's own administrative charge.