InDepth | Soren Seizes on Centre’s Coal Law in Fight Against Anti-Incumbency

Former Jharkhand advocate general (AG) Rajiv Ranjan says that after amendment made in MMDR Act, state government’s power to tax on mineral rights under Entry 50 gets curtailed. However, under Entry 49, the state government can levy taxes on lands and buildings including mineral bearing lands as held by the Supreme Court in the Mineral Area Development Authority (MADA) case, and there is no limitation on state. “In the MADA case, the Supreme Court has stated that under Entry 49 land means even ‘Mineral Bearing land’ and the state can impose tax on it. It cannot be eclipsed by limitation imposed by the Parliament for land under Entry 54. Entry 49 is the independent right of the state,” says Ranjan, who is currently a senior advocate practicing in the Supreme Court after resigning as AG in June.