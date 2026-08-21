Jharkhand HC Stays Appointment Cancellations; Angry Student Leaders Accuse Hemant Soren Govt Of Deceit

The Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's notifications cancelling appointments from the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations and food safety officer posts.
Justice Deepak Roshan directed the Jharkhand state administration to file its reply to the petitions by September 15, 2026.
Student leaders accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of deceit, alleging the state counsel remained silent and failed to present the CID investigation report.
The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the state government's notifications cancelling appointments from the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and food safety officer posts. The judicial intervention sparked immediate outrage from protesting student leaders. They accused the Hemant Soren-led government of deceit for failing to defend its cancellation decision robustly in court.
Justice Deepak Roshan heard multiple pleas contesting the state's directives. The court instructed the administration to file its reply by September 15, 2026.
Student leaders said the government had accepted their demands to cancel the examinations and investigate but failed to demonstrate the same intent before the court.
Student Leaders Cry Foul
Protesters alleged legal sabotage by the state administration. Ravindra Paswan, a protesting student leader, said the government misled lakhs of students, adding they had trusted the chief minister would not "do politics with students." "I would not like to make a comment on the High Court [order]. But the commitment made to us by the govt...we did not see this intent of the govt today," Paswan told ANI.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto questioned why the Advocate General did not appear and why the government lawyer failed to present the CID investigation report during the hearing. "This makes it seem like the Govt intends to cover it up," Mahto said in a video message.
Protesters said the state counsel remained silent in court. "The lawyer present there did not say even one word. This clearly shows that this was a trap..." Kunal Pratap Singh told reporters. He added that the silence was an attempt to end the 26-day protest and ruin the students' hard work.
Student leaders announced plans to set fire to effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in all 24 districts of the state on Friday. Piyush Kumar also accused the government of cheating students, questioning how it represented its case before the high court and adding that protesters would announce their next course of action soon.
Roots of the Agitation
The student agitation erupted over widespread allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in state recruitment exams. Following 25 days of demonstrations, the JMM-led government cancelled 22 tests and ordered investigations into 23 others conducted since 2014 on the night of August 18, 2026. The government's initial cancellation decision had occurred amid protests by students, including candidates selected through the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations who feared losing their jobs.
Under the High Court's latest order, affected candidates from the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations will remain in their current positions. However, the court explicitly stated that candidates will face termination if the ongoing investigation uncovers any foul play in their appointment.
The court proceedings have deepened mistrust among candidates. Student leaders warned that their peaceful protests will continue if the government fails to address their concerns and properly pursue the investigation.