Jharkhand HC Stays Appointment Cancellations; Angry Student Leaders Accuse Hemant Soren Govt Of Deceit

Student Leaders Cry Foul

Protesters alleged legal sabotage by the state administration. Ravindra Paswan, a protesting student leader, said the government misled lakhs of students, adding they had trusted the chief minister would not "do politics with students." "I would not like to make a comment on the High Court [order]. But the commitment made to us by the govt...we did not see this intent of the govt today," Paswan told ANI.