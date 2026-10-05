Novak Djokovic Beat Alexander Zverev In A Three-Set Thriller To Reach China Open Semifinal

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Novak Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the China Open tennis tournament to reach the semi-finals. Serbia's Djokovic lost the first set 4–6 against the German before making an outstanding comeback, which personified his resilience and never-give-up attitude. Djokovic broke Zverev at 5–4 in both remaining sets to register a comeback win. After winning the match against the current French Open and US Open champion, Djokovic said, "These are the kind of moments that I still play for, compete for. The motivation is big when you are feeling good and competing on par with the best players in the world in front of 15,000 people. These are the kind of moments that define dreams, I think, of every tennis player."  Djokovic is a record six-time champion in Beijing and had won all 30 of his previous matches at the tournament before returning this year for the first time since 2015, when he defeated Nadal in the final to claim his sixth title.

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Novak Djokovic Win China Open Tennis Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament: Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, is greeted by Alexander Zverev, of Germany, after winning in the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Novak Djokovic Win China Open Tennis Tournament Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Alexander Zverev China Open Tennis Tournament Quarterfinal
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, leaves after losing to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles quarterfinals match of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP /Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament: Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament: Alexander Zverev Vs Novak Djokovic
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament 2026: Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament 2026: Alexander Zverev Vs Novak Djokovic
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev Vs Novak Djokovic
Spectators cheer after Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, winning the second set against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis 2026: Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

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