Novak Djokovic Beat Alexander Zverev In A Three-Set Thriller To Reach China Open Semifinal

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 October 2026 2:18 pm

Novak Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the China Open tennis tournament to reach the semi-finals. Serbia's Djokovic lost the first set 4–6 against the German before making an outstanding comeback, which personified his resilience and never-give-up attitude. Djokovic broke Zverev at 5–4 in both remaining sets to register a comeback win. After winning the match against the current French Open and US Open champion, Djokovic said, "These are the kind of moments that I still play for, compete for. The motivation is big when you are feeling good and competing on par with the best players in the world in front of 15,000 people. These are the kind of moments that define dreams, I think, of every tennis player." Djokovic is a record six-time champion in Beijing and had won all 30 of his previous matches at the tournament before returning this year for the first time since 2015, when he defeated Nadal in the final to claim his sixth title.