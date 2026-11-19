Lord’s will stage Nepal vs Bangladesh in a men’s T20 International on 3 June 2027
A Middlesex T20 Blast match is scheduled later the same day, creating a historic double-header
It will be the first time Lord’s hosts an international and domestic men’s double-header on one day
Lord’s will stage a men’s T20 International between Nepal and Bangladesh on 3 June 2027, Marylebone Cricket Club announced the fixture today.
A Middlesex T20 Blast match is scheduled later on the matchday. It will be the first time Lord’s has staged an international and domestic men’s double-header on the same day.
The match has been timed so supporters in Nepal and Bangladesh can watch it live on television, sharing the occasion with those at Lord’s too.
The fixture is part of an MCC-hosted Nepal tour of England. Nepal will also play Ireland and Scotland in official internationals at Wormsley and Beckenham. For Nepal, it will be only the second men’s T20 International at Lord’s, after the 2018 tri-series against the Netherlands.
For Bangladesh, it will be the men’s team’s first T20 International at the Ground, following the women’s side’s match against South Africa there earlier this year in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Tour Schedule Details
The Nepal tour extends beyond Lord’s.
Under the MCC-hosted programme, Nepal will meet Scotland and Ireland in official internationals recognised by the ICC and sanctioned by the ECB. Three matches are set for Wormsley as part of MCC’s partnership with the Estate, with two more due at The County Ground in Beckenham.
The schedule starts with Nepal v Scotland at Wormsley on Tuesday 1 June in a 50-over match. Nepal then play Bangladesh at Lord’s on Thursday 3 June in a T20.
The tour continues at Wormsley for Ireland v Nepal on Sunday 6 June in a 50-over match, then on Wednesday 9 June for a T20. The final two fixtures are Ireland v Nepal at Beckenham on Friday 11 June and Saturday 12 June, both T20s.
One detail remains to be finalised. MCC said the second match on 3 June will be confirmed when the domestic T20 Blast fixtures are announced. Start times and ticket details will be confirmed in due course and fans are encouraged to register their interest to be the first to hear when tickets go on sale.
Growing Nepal Links
The tour builds on a deeper relationship between MCC and CAN.
MCC said its ties with the Cricket Association of Nepal have strengthened in recent years through visits to Lord’s and engagement in Nepal. Those exchanges have helped cricket’s growth in the country and created opportunities for young people through the sport.
The MCC Foundation has been operating in Nepal since 2019, using cricket to support positive social change with an emphasis on participation and leadership. Working with CAN, it backs delivery partners across Koshi and Madhesh provinces, with more than 45,000 people taking part last year.
Several beneficiaries of MCC Foundation-backed projects have been called up to Nepal’s national youth sides.
It will be the first time Bangladesh’s men have played a T20 International at Lord’s, while the women’s team played there earlier this year against South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
The match also comes in a notable year for Bangladesh at the Ground, with the men’s side due back for a Test against England in late May, their first there in 17 years.
Nepal will be making only its second men’s T20 International appearance at Lord’s, having faced the Netherlands in a Tri-Series with MCC in 2018.