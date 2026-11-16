South Africa Vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Towhid Hridoy's Century, Litton Das' 92 Lift Visitors To 327/6 On Day 1

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 November 2026 7:22 pm

Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous start to reach 327/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers. Towhid Hridoy led the fightback with a superb 137 off 227 balls, sharing a 206-run sixth-wicket partnership with Litton Das, who remained unbeaten on 92. Kagiso Rabada troubled Bangladesh's top order with a five-wicket haul (5/51), reducing the visitors to 22/3 early in the innings. However, contributions from Tanzid Hasan (67) and the Hridoy-Das partnership helped Bangladesh regain control before Marco Jansen dismissed Hridoy off the final ball of the day.