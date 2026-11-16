South Africa Vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Towhid Hridoy's Century, Litton Das' 92 Lift Visitors To 327/6 On Day 1

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Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous start to reach 327/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers. Towhid Hridoy led the fightback with a superb 137 off 227 balls, sharing a 206-run sixth-wicket partnership with Litton Das, who remained unbeaten on 92. Kagiso Rabada troubled Bangladesh's top order with a five-wicket haul (5/51), reducing the visitors to 22/3 early in the innings. However, contributions from Tanzid Hasan (67) and the Hridoy-Das partnership helped Bangladesh regain control before Marco Jansen dismissed Hridoy off the final ball of the day.

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South Africa vs Bangladesh Towhid Hridoy
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates his century on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy, left, run between the wickets with his teammate Litton Das on day one of the cricket test match against South Africa, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa vs Bangladesh Litton Das
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot on day one of the cricket test match against South Africa, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Towhid Hridoy SA vs BAN 1st Test Match
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy, left, receives treatment after being struck by a delivery on day one of the cricket Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa vs Bangladesh Test Cricket Match
Reserve umpire Lubabalo Gcuma of South Africa, holds a new ball on day one of the cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Marques Ackerman SA vs BAN 1st Test Match
South Africa's Marques Ackerman looks on during day one of the cricket test match against Bangladesh in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Towhid Hridoy BAN vs SA
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays LBW and dismissed by South Africa's Marco Jansen on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Tanzid Hasan BAN vs SA
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan watches on his shot on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Wiaan Mulder BAN vs SA
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder bowls on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Kagiso Rabada BAN vs SA
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after bowling Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Match
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the fifth wicket on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

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