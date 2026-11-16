Suryakumar Yadav Plots Comeback Trail With Vintage 360-Degree Fireworks In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav has roared back to form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with explosive knocks of 60* (21) and 82 (29) for Mumbai
The domestic resurgence follows a brutal slump that saw him sacked as India’s T20I captain and dropped from the squad
Yadav’s vintage 360-degree strokeplay is forcing selectors to take notice again
Suryakumar Yadav’s sparkling run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued, as he smashed 82 off 29 balls against Gujarat to power Mumbai past 199 in just 15.2 overs.
The knock came on the back of his previous outing against Hyderabad, where he made an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls. Mumbai overhauled 172 in 13.1 overs for a seven-wicket win, and the innings marked his return to top-flight cricket after the IPL in May.
Suryakumar Allowing The Bat To Talk
The runs carry extra weight given how lean the last two years have been. His batting dipped through 2025, a year in which he did not score a single fifty. The indifferent form continued after the T20 World Cup.
The consequences were brutal. Less than four months after winning the T20 World Cup at home, he was removed as India’s T20I captain and dropped from the squad, with Shreyas Iyer taking over. It left him with a rare and unwelcome distinction, being axed right after lifting a World Cup. He said the selectors told him it was time to move on, and admitted disappointment given India’s unbeaten run and their World Cup and Asia Cup wins. He has also said he spent nearly two months at home doing nothing.
India’s fortunes since have given his supporters something to point to. India lost their first T20 series to Ireland in June and were beaten 4-0 by England under Iyer.
Suryakumar, now 36, has used the domestic circuit to answer back. He was named to lead Mumbai in the tournament and said it was an honour to captain a side with such a rich winning culture. Two quick-fire knocks in successive games suggest the old strokeplay, the 360-degree hitting that made him a T20 phenomenon, is intact.
Whether that is enough to reopen the national door is another matter. For now, the batter once written off is making the selectors watch.