Suryakumar Yadav Plots Comeback Trail With Vintage 360-Degree Fireworks In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The consequences were brutal. Less than four months after winning the T20 World Cup at home, he was removed as India’s T20I captain and dropped from the squad, with Shreyas Iyer taking over. It left him with a rare and unwelcome distinction, being axed right after lifting a World Cup. He said the selectors told him it was time to move on, and admitted disappointment given India’s unbeaten run and their World Cup and Asia Cup wins. He has also said he spent nearly two months at home doing nothing.