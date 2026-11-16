Suryakumar Yadav Plots Comeback Trail With Vintage 360-Degree Fireworks In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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After being sacked as India's T20I captain and dropped from the squad following a prolonged batting slump, 36-year-old Suryakumar Yadav has roared back to form with consecutive explosive knocks

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Suryakumar Yadav Consecutive Half-Century Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2026 Mumbai Comeback
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after his half-century against Gujarat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photo: Crex_live/X
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav has roared back to form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with explosive knocks of 60* (21) and 82 (29) for Mumbai

  • The domestic resurgence follows a brutal slump that saw him sacked as India’s T20I captain and dropped from the squad

  • Yadav’s vintage 360-degree strokeplay is forcing selectors to take notice again

Suryakumar Yadav’s sparkling run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued, as he smashed 82 off 29 balls against Gujarat to power Mumbai past 199 in just 15.2 overs.

The knock came on the back of his previous outing against Hyderabad, where he made an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls. Mumbai overhauled 172 in 13.1 overs for a seven-wicket win, and the innings marked his return to top-flight cricket after the IPL in May.

Suryakumar Allowing The Bat To Talk

The runs carry extra weight given how lean the last two years have been. His batting dipped through 2025, a year in which he did not score a single fifty. The indifferent form continued after the T20 World Cup.

The consequences were brutal. Less than four months after winning the T20 World Cup at home, he was removed as India’s T20I captain and dropped from the squad, with Shreyas Iyer taking over. It left him with a rare and unwelcome distinction, being axed right after lifting a World Cup. He said the selectors told him it was time to move on, and admitted disappointment given India’s unbeaten run and their World Cup and Asia Cup wins. He has also said he spent nearly two months at home doing nothing.

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Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 21-ball sixty for Mumbai in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 - | Photo: X/Surya_14kumar
Suryakumar Yadav scored 21-balls 60 - | Photo: X/Surya_14Kumar
Mumbai Cricket Association has appointed Suryakumar Yadav as captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. - BCCI/X
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India’s fortunes since have given his supporters something to point to. India lost their first T20 series to Ireland in June and were beaten 4-0 by England under Iyer.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan Enjoy Desi Mutton Feast In Viral Video Amid SMAT 2026-27 | WATCH

Suryakumar, now 36, has used the domestic circuit to answer back. He was named to lead Mumbai in the tournament and said it was an honour to captain a side with such a rich winning culture. Two quick-fire knocks in successive games suggest the old strokeplay, the 360-degree hitting that made him a T20 phenomenon, is intact.

Whether that is enough to reopen the national door is another matter. For now, the batter once written off is making the selectors watch.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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