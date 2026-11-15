Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan Enjoy Desi Mutton Feast In Viral Video Amid SMAT 2026-27 | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan enjoy a mutton feast in a viral video
SKY smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls against Hyderabad in SMAT 2026-27
Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets in their tournament opener
Cricket may be all about fitness, discipline and intense competition, but Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of their relaxed side away from the field. The Mumbai cricketers grabbed attention after a video of them enjoying a traditional mutton meal surfaced on social media amid the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27.
What made the clip particularly interesting was the duo sitting on the floor and enjoying their food together, offering fans a glimpse into their camaraderie beyond cricket.
Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan's Mutton Feast Goes Viral
The video showed the two Mumbai stars sitting comfortably on the floor and enjoying a mutton feast at a friend's room. Away from the pressure of professional cricket, the duo appeared to be having a good time, with their food taking centre stage.
Sarfaraz, in particular, seemed completely engrossed in the meal and humorously suggested that the food was so delicious that he did not even feel like talking, but simply wanted to keep eating. The light-hearted moment quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, who enjoyed seeing the two players share such a relaxed moment.
Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Form With Blistering SMAT Knock
The viral video comes at an interesting time for Suryakumar, who recently returned to domestic cricket after being left out of India's T20I setup.
The Mumbai captain made an emphatic statement in his opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 against Hyderabad on November 14. Chasing 173, Mumbai secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory, with Suryakumar playing a match-winning role.
The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries, registering a remarkable strike rate of 285.71. His innings included six boundaries and five sixes, while he brought up his half-century in only 15 balls.
Musheer Khan also played a crucial role, scoring 51 off 24 deliveries, before Shivam Dube finished the chase with an unbeaten 13 off five balls. Mumbai reached the target in just 13.1 overs, with 41 deliveries remaining.