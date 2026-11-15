Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan Enjoy Desi Mutton Feast In Viral Video Amid SMAT 2026-27 | WATCH

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan enjoy a mutton feast in a viral video amid SMAT 2026-27, following SKY's explosive 21-ball 60 against Hyderabad

image Prefer on Google
Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan Enjoy Desi Mutton Feast In Viral Video Amid SMAT 2026-27
Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan Enjoy Desi Mutton Feast In Viral Video Amid SMAT 2026-27 Photo: Screengrab/X
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan enjoy a mutton feast in a viral video

  • SKY smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls against Hyderabad in SMAT 2026-27

  • Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets in their tournament opener

Cricket may be all about fitness, discipline and intense competition, but Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of their relaxed side away from the field. The Mumbai cricketers grabbed attention after a video of them enjoying a traditional mutton meal surfaced on social media amid the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27.

What made the clip particularly interesting was the duo sitting on the floor and enjoying their food together, offering fans a glimpse into their camaraderie beyond cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan's Mutton Feast Goes Viral

The video showed the two Mumbai stars sitting comfortably on the floor and enjoying a mutton feast at a friend's room. Away from the pressure of professional cricket, the duo appeared to be having a good time, with their food taking centre stage.

Sarfaraz, in particular, seemed completely engrossed in the meal and humorously suggested that the food was so delicious that he did not even feel like talking, but simply wanted to keep eating. The light-hearted moment quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, who enjoyed seeing the two players share such a relaxed moment.

Related Content
Suryakumar Yadav scored 21-balls 60 - | Photo: X/Surya_14Kumar
Diljit Dosanjh Goes Viral at Latin Grammys - Instagram
Babil Khan on Trolling, Viral Backlash and Return - Instagram
Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan exchange greetings with Punjab players after the former team won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match against Punjab, at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, in Jaipur. - Photo: PTI

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On T20 Snub

Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Form With Blistering SMAT Knock

The viral video comes at an interesting time for Suryakumar, who recently returned to domestic cricket after being left out of India's T20I setup.

The Mumbai captain made an emphatic statement in his opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 against Hyderabad on November 14. Chasing 173, Mumbai secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory, with Suryakumar playing a match-winning role.

The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries, registering a remarkable strike rate of 285.71. His innings included six boundaries and five sixes, while he brought up his half-century in only 15 balls.

Musheer Khan also played a crucial role, scoring 51 off 24 deliveries, before Shivam Dube finished the chase with an unbeaten 13 off five balls. Mumbai reached the target in just 13.1 overs, with 41 deliveries remaining.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories